Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeNewsIndiaWho Is Dr Nisar Hassan? Al-Falah Professor Under Faridabad Terror Lens, Once Taught Red Fort Blast Mastermind

Who Is Dr Nisar Hassan? Al-Falah Professor Under Faridabad Terror Lens, Once Taught Red Fort Blast Mastermind

Dr Nisar Hassan, former SMHS doctor, is under scrutiny for alleged links to a Jaish-e-Mohammed module tied to the Red Fort blast. His controversial past adds weight to the probe.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 09:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dr Nisar ul Hassan, a former Assistant Professor of Medicine at Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital, has once again found himself at the centre of national security scrutiny. Long viewed as a controversial figure in both the medical and political spheres of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Hassan is now under investigation for alleged involvement in a “white-collar” Jaish-e-Mohammed module linked to the Red Fort blast. Security agencies are examining his associations at Al Falah University, where he served as Professor of General Medicine, and his past ties to Dr Mohammad Umar Nabi, the alleged mastermind behind the Red Fort plot.

ALSO READ: 6 Killed, 27 Injured In Blast At J&K's Nowgam Police Station While Handling Explosives Seized In Faridabad

Early Career And Controversial Past

Hailing from Achabal village in Sopore, a region once considered a hotbed of militancy, Dr Nisar completed his MBBS at Government Medical College, Srinagar in 1991, followed by an MD in General Medicine from Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in 2001. His outspoken nature, particularly on political matters, had drawn scrutiny from authorities over the years. The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor once famously described him as a "ticking time bomb," citing his perceived separatist leanings and ideological proximity to controversial groups.

Tensions During Government Service

Dr Nisar’s tenure as Assistant Professor at SMHS Hospital was marked by confrontation with authorities. He served as President of the Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK), and during this period, his actions often attracted attention:

  • In May 2013, he led a strike protesting the J&K spurious drugs scandal, a politically charged event supported by separatist organisations including the Hurriyat Conference.
  • In May 2014, the Omar Abdullah government suspended him over alleged seditious statements and calls to boycott tax and election duties. Despite being monitored by security agencies, successive governments did not pursue formal action beyond the suspension.

After four years, he was reinstated in August 2018 during Governor’s Rule, maintaining a lower profile until 2023 when his past statements resurfaced, resulting in his termination under Article 311(2)(c) for “anti-national credentials.”

Investigation Into White-Collar Jaish Module

Dr Nisar’s name has now re-emerged in the ongoing Faridabad terror probe, with investigators examining a “white-collar” Jaish-e-Mohammed module linked to the Red Fort blast. Officials are particularly focused on his former junior, Dr Mohammad Umar Nabi, who had worked under Dr Nisar for over a year at Al Falah University. Authorities are assessing whether any links exist between the two in the alleged terror activities.

Family Defends Dr Nisar

Speaking to India Today, Dr Nisar’s wife, Dr Suraiya, described the relationship between her husband and Dr Nabi as “strained.” She noted that Dr Nisar was unhappy with his junior’s frequent absences and lack of engagement with patients and students, which led to Dr Nabi being transferred to another ward. She also clarified that her husband has not absconded but is “formally detained” by the National Investigation Agency for questioning, along with several Al Falah University students and staff members.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Red Fort Blast Dr Nisar Hassan Faridabad Terror Case
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
9 Killed, 27 Injured In Blast At J&K's Nowgam Police Station While Handling Explosives Seized In Faridabad
9 Killed, 27 Injured As Explosives Seized In Faridabad Detonate In J&K's Nowgam Police Station
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget