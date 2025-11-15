Dr Nisar ul Hassan, a former Assistant Professor of Medicine at Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital, has once again found himself at the centre of national security scrutiny. Long viewed as a controversial figure in both the medical and political spheres of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Hassan is now under investigation for alleged involvement in a “white-collar” Jaish-e-Mohammed module linked to the Red Fort blast. Security agencies are examining his associations at Al Falah University, where he served as Professor of General Medicine, and his past ties to Dr Mohammad Umar Nabi, the alleged mastermind behind the Red Fort plot.

Early Career And Controversial Past

Hailing from Achabal village in Sopore, a region once considered a hotbed of militancy, Dr Nisar completed his MBBS at Government Medical College, Srinagar in 1991, followed by an MD in General Medicine from Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in 2001. His outspoken nature, particularly on political matters, had drawn scrutiny from authorities over the years. The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor once famously described him as a "ticking time bomb," citing his perceived separatist leanings and ideological proximity to controversial groups.

Tensions During Government Service

Dr Nisar’s tenure as Assistant Professor at SMHS Hospital was marked by confrontation with authorities. He served as President of the Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK), and during this period, his actions often attracted attention:

In May 2013, he led a strike protesting the J&K spurious drugs scandal, a politically charged event supported by separatist organisations including the Hurriyat Conference.

In May 2014, the Omar Abdullah government suspended him over alleged seditious statements and calls to boycott tax and election duties. Despite being monitored by security agencies, successive governments did not pursue formal action beyond the suspension.

After four years, he was reinstated in August 2018 during Governor’s Rule, maintaining a lower profile until 2023 when his past statements resurfaced, resulting in his termination under Article 311(2)(c) for “anti-national credentials.”

Investigation Into White-Collar Jaish Module

Dr Nisar’s name has now re-emerged in the ongoing Faridabad terror probe, with investigators examining a “white-collar” Jaish-e-Mohammed module linked to the Red Fort blast. Officials are particularly focused on his former junior, Dr Mohammad Umar Nabi, who had worked under Dr Nisar for over a year at Al Falah University. Authorities are assessing whether any links exist between the two in the alleged terror activities.

Family Defends Dr Nisar

Speaking to India Today, Dr Nisar’s wife, Dr Suraiya, described the relationship between her husband and Dr Nabi as “strained.” She noted that Dr Nisar was unhappy with his junior’s frequent absences and lack of engagement with patients and students, which led to Dr Nabi being transferred to another ward. She also clarified that her husband has not absconded but is “formally detained” by the National Investigation Agency for questioning, along with several Al Falah University students and staff members.