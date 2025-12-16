Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name

Bengal's Election Commission released the draft voter list after a controversial revision. Voters are urged to verify details and address discrepancies promptly.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 10:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Election Commission has released the long-awaited draft voter list for West Bengal, marking a significant development in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise that has sparked widespread political debate and controversy in recent months.

The publication of the draft electoral roll includes details of voters whose names have been included as well as those excluded during the revision process.

How To Check Your Name In Voter List

Election officials said citizens can now verify their status using both mobile applications and official websites.

How To Check On App

Voters with access to a smartphone can check their details through the ECINET mobile application, available for download on the Google Play Store.

After installing the app, users need to click on the “Search Your Name in Voter List” option.

The search can be conducted using either the Voter ID number or the EPIC number, after which the voter’s details will be displayed if the name is present in the electoral roll.

How To Check On Website

In addition, the list of deleted or excluded names has been made available on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal.

Citizens can log in to ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/asd_sir to view and download the list. The portal allows users to check whether their own names, or those of family members, relatives, or neighbours, have been removed from the draft voter list.

Election authorities have advised voters to review the draft list carefully and take necessary steps within the stipulated timeframe in case of discrepancies. Further instructions regarding claims and objections are expected to be announced by the Election Commission.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission WEst Bengal SIR

