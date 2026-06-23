Weak Monsoon Till July 2 May Hit Kharif Crops In 111 Vulnerable Districts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Weak monsoon threatens kharif crops in 315 districts nationwide.

111 districts are most vulnerable due to poor irrigation facilities.

Government prepares contingency plans, promoting water-efficient crop cultivation.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has warned that a weak southwest monsoon is likely to persist until July 2, potentially affecting kharif crops across several parts of the country. With monsoon rainfall currently running 43 per cent below normal, the government has identified 315 districts across 12 states that could face adverse conditions. Of these, 111 districts have been classified as the most vulnerable due to poor irrigation coverage. While acknowledging the challenges ahead, Chouhan said the Centre is fully prepared with contingency plans and urged farmers not to panic, assuring them that steps are being taken to minimise any impact on agricultural production.

111 Districts Most Vulnerable

Speaking after a review meeting on monsoon progress, Chouhan said weak rainfall could directly affect kharif cultivation, particularly in rain-fed regions.

The Agriculture Ministry and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) have jointly identified 315 districts across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as vulnerable to deficient rainfall.

Among them, 111 districts, including 20 in Maharashtra, have been categorised as the most vulnerable because less than 25 per cent of their agricultural land is supported by irrigation facilities.

Another 76 districts fall into the medium-risk category, while 128 districts with stronger irrigation infrastructure are considered least vulnerable.

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Government Readies Contingency Plan

The Centre has directed states to prepare alternative crop strategies in anticipation of prolonged rainfall deficits. Farmers are being encouraged to cultivate pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals that require less water, along with short-duration and climate-resilient crop varieties.

Chouhan stressed that no farmland should remain uncultivated if rainfall shortages persist. He said district administrations must ensure that contingency measures are implemented effectively at the grassroots level.

The minister also reviewed water conservation efforts and instructed states to repair ponds, reservoirs, check dams and other water-harvesting structures immediately. Drinking water supply has been prioritised in sensitive districts, with authorities asked to consider transferring water from surplus regions if required.

Despite the monsoon concerns, Chouhan said seed and fertiliser stocks remain adequate and that the government is closely monitoring weather developments through an El Niño Monitoring Cell and a Crop Weather Watch Group.

While kharif sowing has progressed slightly ahead of last year's pace, officials remain cautious. Chouhan reiterated that production targets were based on normal weather conditions but maintained that every effort would be made to ensure crop output does not decline.

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