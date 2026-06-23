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HomeNewsIndiaDust Storm Batters Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain, Thunderstorms

Dust Storm Batters Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain, Thunderstorms

A powerful dust storm swept across Delhi-NCR, prompting an IMD orange alert for thunderstorms, rain and winds of up to 80 kmph.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 03:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Powerful dust storm hit Delhi-NCR, disrupting life, reducing visibility.
  • IMD issued orange alert for thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds.
  • Gurugram, Delhi, Noida affected; storm expanding to nearby states.

A powerful dust storm swept across parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon, disrupting normal life and reducing visibility in several areas. The sudden weather change prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert, warning of thunderstorms, rain and strong winds across the region. Residents in Gurugram, Delhi and Noida witnessed dusty skies and gusty conditions as the weather system intensified, with authorities advising caution over the next few hours.

IMD Warns of Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that dust storm activity will be followed by thunderstorms, lightning and light rainfall in several parts of the National Capital Region.

According to the weather agency, wind speeds could range between 50 kmph and 80 kmph, posing risks to commuters, motorists and residents. The department warned that the adverse weather conditions are expected to continue over the next few hours, potentially affecting transportation and outdoor activities.

The issuance of an orange alert indicates the possibility of significant weather-related disruptions and calls for heightened preparedness among residents and local authorities.

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Several NCR Areas Likely to Be Affected

The weather disturbance initially impacted parts of Gurugram before spreading toward Delhi and neighbouring regions. Meteorologists said the system is likely to move eastward, bringing dust storms and thunderstorms to additional parts of the NCR.

Apart from Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, forecasts suggest that weather conditions may also affect surrounding districts across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Areas expected to experience the impact include Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Rewari and Palwal in Haryana, along with Bagpat, Sikandrabad and Barsana in Uttar Pradesh. Alwar and Deeg in Rajasthan are also among the locations under the weather watch.

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In view of the forecast, the IMD has urged residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. People have been advised to stay indoors during periods of intense wind activity and avoid non-essential travel wherever possible.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What weather event affected Delhi-NCR on Tuesday?

A powerful dust storm swept across parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon, disrupting normal life and reducing visibility. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the region.

What did the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warn about?

The IMD issued an orange alert, warning of thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds across the region. They forecast wind speeds of 50 kmph to 80 kmph, followed by lightning and light rainfall.

Which areas are expected to be affected by the weather disturbance?

Initially impacting Gurugram, Delhi, and Noida, the system is expected to move eastward. It will also affect districts in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, including Sonipat, Alwar, and Bagpat.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
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