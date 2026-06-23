Dust Storm Batters Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain, Thunderstorms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Powerful dust storm hit Delhi-NCR, disrupting life, reducing visibility.

IMD issued orange alert for thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds.

Gurugram, Delhi, Noida affected; storm expanding to nearby states.

A powerful dust storm swept across parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon, disrupting normal life and reducing visibility in several areas. The sudden weather change prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert, warning of thunderstorms, rain and strong winds across the region. Residents in Gurugram, Delhi and Noida witnessed dusty skies and gusty conditions as the weather system intensified, with authorities advising caution over the next few hours.

IMD Warns of Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that dust storm activity will be followed by thunderstorms, lightning and light rainfall in several parts of the National Capital Region.

According to the weather agency, wind speeds could range between 50 kmph and 80 kmph, posing risks to commuters, motorists and residents. The department warned that the adverse weather conditions are expected to continue over the next few hours, potentially affecting transportation and outdoor activities.

The issuance of an orange alert indicates the possibility of significant weather-related disruptions and calls for heightened preparedness among residents and local authorities.

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Several NCR Areas Likely to Be Affected

The weather disturbance initially impacted parts of Gurugram before spreading toward Delhi and neighbouring regions. Meteorologists said the system is likely to move eastward, bringing dust storms and thunderstorms to additional parts of the NCR.

Apart from Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, forecasts suggest that weather conditions may also affect surrounding districts across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Areas expected to experience the impact include Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Rewari and Palwal in Haryana, along with Bagpat, Sikandrabad and Barsana in Uttar Pradesh. Alwar and Deeg in Rajasthan are also among the locations under the weather watch.

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In view of the forecast, the IMD has urged residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. People have been advised to stay indoors during periods of intense wind activity and avoid non-essential travel wherever possible.