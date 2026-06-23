Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMonsoon Arrives In Maharashtra After Delay Of 12 Days

Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra After Delay Of 12 Days

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) currently passes through Dahanu, Wardha, Raipur and Motihari.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 01:21 PM (IST)

Maharashtra has finally received some relief, with the southwest monsoon making its entry into several parts of the state after a delay of nearly 12 days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially announced the onset of the monsoon in Mumbai.

According to the IMD, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) currently passes through Dahanu, Wardha, Raipur and Motihari. Weather conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to advance further over the next two to three days.

The weather office has also forecast the arrival of the southwest monsoon in parts of Gujarat during this period. More areas of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh are also expected to come under monsoon coverage as the system continues its northward progression.

Before You Go

Lucknow Fire Tragedy: Human Rights Complaint Filed as Leaders Demand Strict Action and Reform

Published at : 23 Jun 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Mumbai Monsoon Maharashtra IMD Maharashtra'
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra After Delay Of 12 Days
Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra After Delay Of 12 Days
Cities
MP UCC Draft Bill Nears Final Stage, Panel Seeks Suggestions From Various Sections
MP UCC Draft Bill Nears Final Stage, Panel Seeks Suggestions From Various Sections
Cities
Pune Businessman Gets Extortion Call From 'Bishnoi' Gang; Shots Fired At His Factory
Pune Businessman Gets Extortion Call From 'Bishnoi' Gang; Shots Fired At His Factory
Cities
Theft At Tej Pratap Yadav's Patna House: 20 Lakh Cash, Gold, Gadgets Missing; PA Named In Complaint
Theft At Tej Pratap Yadav's House: 20 Lakh Cash, Gold, Gadgets Missing; PA Named In Complaint
Advertisement

Videos

Lucknow Fire Tragedy: Human Rights Complaint Filed as Leaders Demand Strict Action and Reform
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: SIT and Forensic Teams Inspect Site, Four Arrested as Probe Deepens
Lucknow Fire Case: Four Arrested, SIT Probe On as Survivors Reveal Deadly Smoke Trap
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: Govt Assures Strict Action, SIT Probe Continues, Injured Out of Danger
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: Families Mourn as Eyewitnesses Recall Narrow Exit and Delayed Rescue
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget