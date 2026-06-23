Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra After Delay Of 12 Days

Maharashtra has finally received some relief, with the southwest monsoon making its entry into several parts of the state after a delay of nearly 12 days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially announced the onset of the monsoon in Mumbai.

According to the IMD, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) currently passes through Dahanu, Wardha, Raipur and Motihari. Weather conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to advance further over the next two to three days.

The weather office has also forecast the arrival of the southwest monsoon in parts of Gujarat during this period. More areas of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh are also expected to come under monsoon coverage as the system continues its northward progression.