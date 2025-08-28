'We Should Impose A 100% Tariff On America,' Says AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday suggested that India should impose a 100% tariff on American goods in response to the US's 50% tariff on Indian goods.

"If US President Donald Trump has imposed a 50% tariff, we should impose a 100% tariff on America," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference. Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of succumbing to pressure from US President Donald Trump, saying, "Trump is a coward. Trump has bowed before countries that have stood firmly against him. I don't know what compulsions PM Modi has that he is not saying anything." He emphasised that India should take a tougher stance against the US.

Kejriwal also criticised the Centre's decision to remove the 11% import duty on American cotton, calling it a betrayal of Indian farmers. The duty removal, effective from August 19 to September 30, makes American cotton roughly Rs 15-20 per kg cheaper than Indian cotton, potentially harming domestic farmers.

"We demand from PM Modi that this order of withdrawing 11% import duty on cotton should be withdrawn with immediate effect and the 11% import duty should be imposed again on cotton coming from America and farmers of our country should be saved," Kejriwal said.

The Ministry of Finance has removed the import duty on cotton till September 30, benefiting the textile industry and cotton imports. The move is aimed at ensuring adequate availability of cotton for the domestic textile industry, according to a Ministry of Finance press release. It also stated that further notifications will follow.

The release noted, "To augment availability of cotton for the Indian textile sector, the Central Government had temporarily exempted the import duty on cotton from 19th August 2025 till 30th September 2025. In order to support exporters further, the Central Government has decided to extend the import duty exemption on cotton (HS 5201) from 30th September 2025 till 31st December 2025."

Kejriwal also criticised the Union Government, alleging that it has betrayed Indian cotton farmers under pressure from US President Donald Trump. The AAP leader alleged that the Union Government has decided to remove the 11 per cent duty on the cotton due to US pressure. The decision could devastate Indian farmers, particularly during the peak cotton season, as they may be forced to sell their produce at lower prices.

"In the last few days, Prime Minister Modi Ji has taken some decisions behind the back which are a betrayal of the farmers of the country. Currently, 90 to 95 per cent of the farmers are unaware of what has happened. When these decisions come out, the farmers will have no choice but to commit suicide.

Recently, Modi Ji has taken this decision under the pressure of Trump and America that till now 11 percent duty was imposed on the cotton which came from America, due to this, the cotton which came to India and which was grown by the farmers of India in India was cheaper than the cotton of America and the cotton of the farmers of India was sold in the markets of India," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

Kejriwal demanded the immediate reinstatement of the 11% import duty on American cotton to protect Indian farmers. "We demand from PM Modi that this order of withdrawing 11% import duty on cotton should be withdrawn with immediate effect and the 11% import duty should be imposed again on cotton coming from America and farmers of our country should be saved," he said.

The government had earlier given temporary relief to the sector by exempting import duty on cotton between August 19, 2025 and September 30, 2025. Now, the exemption has been extended by another three months to support exporters and the textile sector.

"Recently, the Modi government has decided that the 11 per cent duty which was imposed on cotton coming from America has been removed. Now, no duty will be imposed on the cotton coming from America. This duty has been waived for 40 days, from August 19 to September 30. Now, the cotton that will come or will start coming from America is roughly 15 to 20 kg cheaper than the cotton of the farmers of the entire country. Where will the farmers of India go and how will they sell their cotton?" added Kejriwal.

