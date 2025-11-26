'We Must Stand For One Another': Arunachal Woman’s Message To Trolls After Shanghai Ordeal

Pema Wang Thongdok, the Arunachal Pradesh woman who faced alleged harassment at Shanghai airport, has responded strongly to online trolls following the episode. Emphasising unity, she clarified that any actions by the Indian government are meant for the benefit of all Indians, not just her.

Thongdok’s message struck a chord, highlighting the shared sense of national pride among Indians, both at home and abroad.

The Shanghai Ordeal

On November 21, Thongdok, who was travelling from London to Japan, was held at Shanghai airport for 18 hours, far longer than her scheduled three-hour layover. Chinese immigration officials allegedly refused to recognise her Indian passport, asserting that her birthplace, Arunachal Pradesh, was “part of China.”

She described the ordeal as a “direct insult to India’s sovereignty,” saying that officials deemed her passport “invalid” solely because Arunachal Pradesh was listed as her place of birth. Despite holding a valid Japanese visa, she was prevented from boarding her flight.

Denied Basic Rights and Mocked

During the detention, Thongdok claimed that airport staff and China Eastern Airlines personnel mocked her and suggested she “apply for a Chinese passport.” She was reportedly denied access to food and other basic airport facilities. Unable to rebook her tickets, she had to seek help from the Indian Consulate in Shanghai through a friend in the UK before finally continuing her journey late at night.

Gratitude Amidst the Trolls

Responding to support and criticism online, Thongdok posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) thanking those who stood by her. She also addressed the trolls indirectly:

“I would like to thank everyone speaking in support of this diplomatic issue. While I’m new here and not active on X, it’s because I have a very high-profile full-time position in financial services and don’t have idle time to answer trollers.”

She added that Indians should remain united and stand by each other:

“I don’t even live in India, so any action that the Indian government takes will be for the benefit and pride of my fellow Indians and Arunachalis living here, not mine. We are one nation; we stand for one another.”

India Reaffirms Sovereignty

In response to the incident, the Indian government firmly reaffirmed Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said:

“Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality.”

India lodged strong protests with China both in Beijing and New Delhi. Jaiswal added that the detention violated international air travel conventions and Chinese regulations allowing visa-free transit for up to 24 hours.

A Message Beyond Borders

Thongdok’s ordeal and her subsequent statements underscore the importance of national unity and the protection of Indian citizens abroad. Her experience has resonated with many, sparking conversations about sovereignty, dignity, and India’s stance on Arunachal Pradesh.