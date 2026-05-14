‘We Dominated The Escalation Matrix’: CDS Anil Chauhan On Operation Sindoor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India dominated Operation Sindoor due to superior battlefield awareness.

Operation Sindoor reaffirmed air power's decisive role in warfare.

India achieved objectives before Pakistan escalated the conflict.

Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan on Thursday said the Indian armed forces maintained superior situational awareness and battlefield transparency during Operation Sindoor, enabling them to dominate the escalation matrix throughout the four-day operation.

Speaking earlier in the day, Gen Chauhan said the Indian military remained fully aware of developments on the battlefield during the course of the operation.

‘We Dominated The Escalation Matrix’

“We dominated the escalation matrix on all four days, because we had a superior situational awareness. We knew what we had hit, what is happening,” Gen Chauhan said.

Focus On Battlefield Transparency

The CDS emphasised that battlefield transparency and operational awareness played a key role during Operation Sindoor.

According to Gen Chauhan, the Indian armed forces were able to maintain a clear understanding of operational developments throughout the four-day period.

‘Our Fight Was With Terrorists’

Deputy Chief of Air Staff A K Bharti said Operation Sindoor reaffirmed the decisive role of air power in modern warfare.

“Our fight was with the terrorists and the support infrastructure and that is what we hit ensuring no collateral damage,” Air Marshal Bharti said.

He stated that India had achieved its operational goals before Pakistan escalated the situation.

“We had achieved our objective and our mission was complete but when the Pakistani establishment decided to side with terror and make it their own fight we had no choice but to respond in kind,” he said.

Describing the operation as an act of self-defence, Bharti added, “It was about self defence much beyond a counter terror operation, and after taking the beating, sense kicked in in the adversary.”

“The message was clear: these acts of terror will not go unanswered,” he added.

‘Operation Sindoor Reaffirmed Primacy Of Air Power’

Highlighting the broader military significance of the mission, Air Marshal Bharti said, “Operation Sindoor reaffirmed the primacy of air power.”

Officials said the operation demonstrated the growing importance of air dominance, intelligence gathering and battlefield transparency in modern conflict scenarios.

Navy Flags China’s Support To Pakistan

Vice Admiral A N Pramod said India takes China’s assistance to Pakistan into account while evaluating regional military challenges.

“We take China's assistance to Pak into our military calculus in space-based assets, intelligence sharing, cyber support, arms,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing concerns over expanding defence and strategic cooperation between Beijing and Islamabad.

Military Warns Of Emerging Missile Threats

Vice Admiral Pramod also warned about evolving regional missile threats and underlined the need to strengthen India’s air defence systems.

“Threats are increasing with the emergence of supersonic and hypersonic missiles. Technology now allows us to build stronger air defence capabilities, and the work is still in progress,” he said.