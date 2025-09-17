Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'We Condemn The Violation Of Qatar’s Sovereignty': India On Israel’s Airstrike In Doha

'We Condemn The Violation Of Qatar’s Sovereignty': India On Israel’s Airstrike In Doha

India strongly condemns Israel’s airstrike in Doha, urges dialogue and diplomacy, and calls for respect for Qatar’s sovereignty to maintain regional peace and stability.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 11:23 AM (IST)

India on Tuesday voiced strong concern over Israel’s recent airstrike in Doha, condemning the violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and calling for peaceful resolution of disputes.

Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council, India’s Permanent Representative, Arindam Bagchi, emphasized the importance of dialogue and adherence to international law. “India is deeply concerned about the recent attacks in Doha and their impact on regional security. We unequivocally condemn the violation of the sovereignty of Qatar. Such actions threaten peace, stability, and security not just in the region, but globally,” Bagchi said.

He underscored India’s position on conflict resolution, stating, “Differences must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy in full conformity with the principles of the UN Charter and international law. Any escalation must be avoided, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states must be upheld.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

Bagchi also reaffirmed India’s commitment to regional peace and counter-terrorism. “We stand firmly in support of peace and stability in the region and against terrorism in any form or manifestation. We urge restraint and diplomacy to ensure peace and security are not compromised. India calls upon the international community to remain united in upholding the rule of law. As a close partner, India reiterates its solidarity with Qatar and its people.”

The diplomatic concern follows a direct conversation last week between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. In a message on X, PM Modi condemned the violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and stressed the need for dialogue. “India supports the resolution of issues through diplomacy, avoiding escalation. We stand firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms,” he wrote.

The incident stems from Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas leadership in Doha in an operation codenamed “Summit of Fire.” Explosions rocked the Katara district, with residents reporting plumes of smoke rising over the city. Qatari authorities described the attack as a “cowardly assault” on residential buildings sheltering Hamas leaders, warning that such operations risk dangerous escalation.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later clarified that the operation was conducted independently by the Israel Defence Forces and the Israeli Security Agency.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Qatar Netanyahu Hamas Arindam Bagchi Narendra Modi Diplomacy INDIA Middle East Tensions Regional Peace Doha Airstrike Sovereignty Violation UN Statement
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
India
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support' In Ukraine Efforts
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support'
World
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Celebrates 75th Birthday in Madhya Pradesh with National Initiatives and Public Blessings | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After 22 Days, Long Queues at Katra Registration | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Opposition Leaders Depicted as Demons in Controversial PM Modi Poster | ABP NEWS
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Donald Trump Extends Birthday Wishes, Praises Leadership | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget