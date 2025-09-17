'We Condemn The Violation Of Qatar’s Sovereignty': India On Israel’s Airstrike In Doha

India on Tuesday voiced strong concern over Israel’s recent airstrike in Doha, condemning the violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and calling for peaceful resolution of disputes.

Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council, India’s Permanent Representative, Arindam Bagchi, emphasized the importance of dialogue and adherence to international law. “India is deeply concerned about the recent attacks in Doha and their impact on regional security. We unequivocally condemn the violation of the sovereignty of Qatar. Such actions threaten peace, stability, and security not just in the region, but globally,” Bagchi said.

He underscored India’s position on conflict resolution, stating, “Differences must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy in full conformity with the principles of the UN Charter and international law. Any escalation must be avoided, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states must be upheld.”

Bagchi also reaffirmed India’s commitment to regional peace and counter-terrorism. “We stand firmly in support of peace and stability in the region and against terrorism in any form or manifestation. We urge restraint and diplomacy to ensure peace and security are not compromised. India calls upon the international community to remain united in upholding the rule of law. As a close partner, India reiterates its solidarity with Qatar and its people.”

The diplomatic concern follows a direct conversation last week between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. In a message on X, PM Modi condemned the violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and stressed the need for dialogue. “India supports the resolution of issues through diplomacy, avoiding escalation. We stand firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms,” he wrote.

The incident stems from Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas leadership in Doha in an operation codenamed “Summit of Fire.” Explosions rocked the Katara district, with residents reporting plumes of smoke rising over the city. Qatari authorities described the attack as a “cowardly assault” on residential buildings sheltering Hamas leaders, warning that such operations risk dangerous escalation.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later clarified that the operation was conducted independently by the Israel Defence Forces and the Israeli Security Agency.