Bengaluru Police Receive Bomb Threat Email Allegedly From Jaish-e-Mohammed ‘White-Collar’ Unit

The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner received a bomb threat on his official email on Sunday, 30 November, warning of planned explosions at the Kempegowda International Airport and several major malls.

According to ANI, the email claimed to be from the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Threat Targets Airport and Multiple Malls

The threat mail, sent from an address under the name ‘Mohit Kumar’, stated, “This is a warning from the Jaish-e-Mohammed White collar terror team, we targeted Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, Orion mall, Lulu Mall, Forum South mall, Mantri Square Mall, Lulu Mall for bomb blast at 7pm onwards. Thanks to our Allah and our master Mohit for serving our nation better...”

Police registered an FIR under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Link to Ongoing Crackdown on ‘White-Collar Terror Module’

The threat comes shortly after investigators intensified their probe into the ‘white-collar terror module’ behind the 10 November blast near Delhi’s Red Fort.

An NIA investigation found that five doctors had allegedly raised up to Rs 26 lakh to fund a plot involving coordinated attacks in multiple cities.

The arrested doctors are Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Ahmad Rather, Muzaffar Ahmad Rather, Shaheen Shahid, and Umar Un-Nabi Mohammad.

Three of them, Umar Un-Nabi, Ganaie and Shahid, worked at Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Umar Un-Nabi was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 packed with explosives that detonated on 10 November.

Bengaluru Faced Hoax Threats Earlier This Year

Bengaluru schools had received a wave of hoax bomb threats earlier this year. In June, a leading school received a threatening email, followed by similar alerts across the city and in other regions.

A North Division Cyber Crime investigation traced the emails to Rene Joshilda, a software engineer already lodged in Ahmedabad Central Jail. She was subsequently arrested.