India’s public institutions are undergoing a significant transformation, as several landmark government spaces are being renamed to reflect a stronger emphasis on service and responsibility. Once symbols of power and authority, these buildings are now being reimagined to reinforce the message that governance exists for the welfare of citizens.

Under this initiative, the new complex housing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will be called 'Seva Teerth', while Raj Bhawans, the residences of governors of states, have been renamed to Lok Bhawans.

The 'Seva Teerth' will be a workplace designed to reflect the spirit of service and where national priorities take shape, officials said, adding that India's public institutions were undergoing a quiet but profound shift.

The idea of governance is moving from 'satta' (power) to 'seva' (service) and from authority to responsibility, they said, adding that the change was not just administrative, but cultural and moral.

Netizens Laud New Initiative

Netizens appreciated the government for taking the step to bring a change in not just the governance but also the mindset. While one user said that this change is not just cosmetic, another commented that the idea of keeping bureaucracy on a pedestal has been dumped.

A third noted that the change has been made to reiterate the strength and vibrancy of the country's democratic value.

