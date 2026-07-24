Rahul Calls Pradhan 'Criminal Education Minister', Alleges Pellet Guns Used On Students

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the government was falsely claiming that pellet guns were not used during the protest by students against the NEET paper leak. He also launched a sharp attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling him a "criminal Education Minister" and demanding his removal.

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi said, "Dharmendra Pradhan is a criminal Education Minister. He has to be removed. He is the symbol of the collapse of our education system. He is the reason thousands of people are outside."

Also Read: 3 Demands, 5 Reform Ideas: Inside The CJP-Nadda Meeting That Could Decide Dharmendra Pradhan's Fate

Gandhi Alleges Pellet Guns Used on Students

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi claimed that a student suffered an eye injury after being hit by pellets during the protest.

"The government says that pellet guns were not used during the protest, but the truth is right in front of you," he said.

मोदी सरकार कहती है कि प्रदर्शन के दौरान पैलेट गन का इस्तेमाल नहीं हुआ, लेकिन सच्चाई आपके सामने है।



इनके ऊपर पैलेट गन से हमला किया गया, जिससे इनकी आंख खराब हो गई है, दिखना बंद हो गया है। ऐसे हजारों युवाओं पर पैलेट गन चलाई गई है।



वो भी इसलिए क्योंकि इन युवाओं का पेपर लीक हुआ… pic.twitter.com/UJvBxLecNB — Congress (@INCIndia) July 24, 2026

Referring to the injured student, Gandhi alleged, "When this young man was peacefully protesting with the Tricolour of Hindustan in his hands, he was shot with a pellet gun. He was attacked with a pellet gun, which has damaged his eye and left him blind."

He further claimed that "thousands of such youths have been fired upon with pellet guns and beaten with batons" while protesting against the alleged NEET paper leak.

Rahul Gandhi Lays 3 Demands

Accusing the Centre of attacking the country's future, Rahul Gandhi reiterated the protesters' three demands:

The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Strict action against those responsible for the alleged brutality against students.

An apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the students and the nation.

CRPF Sources Say Investigation Is Underway

Meanwhile, CRPF sources told ABP News that an investigation is underway to determine whether pellet guns were actually used during the protest.

Also Read: Govt Agrees To Two Key Demands As Sonam Wangchuk Calls Off Hunger Strike Over NEET Paper Leak

The sources said the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a unit of the CRPF, had been deployed at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas during the demonstration. The inquiry is examining whether pellet guns were used during the police action.