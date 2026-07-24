Rahul Calls Pradhan 'Criminal Education Minister', Alleges Pellet Guns Used On Students

Rahul Gandhi alleged the government falsely claimed pellet guns were not used during student protests against the NEET paper leak. He stated a student suffered an eye injury from pellet guns.
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Rahul Gandhi Calls Dharmendra Pradhan 'Criminal Education Minister', Alleges Pellet Guns Used On Students
Rahul Gandhi alleged pellet guns were used on NEET protesters, called Dharmendra Pradhan a "criminal Education Minister" and sought his removal. CRPF sources said the claims are under investigation.
- Rahul Gandhi attacked government, demanding Education Minister's removal.
- Gandhi alleged pellet guns caused student's eye injury during protest.
- CRPF sources confirmed investigation into pellet gun use during demonstration.
Before You Go
Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Rahul Gandhi allege about the government's claims regarding pellet guns?
What was Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan?
Rahul Gandhi called Dharmendra Pradhan a 'criminal Education Minister' and demanded his removal. He stated Pradhan symbolizes the collapse of the education system.
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