The political discourse in Karnataka has intensified after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya formally urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to investigate startling claims by former Union Minister CM Ibrahim that he purchased 3,000 votes to secure Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s narrow victory in the 2018 Assembly elections from Badami.

The Allegations

In a video that surfaced recently, Ibrahim—once a close aide to Siddaramaiah— allegedly recounted that during the final counting stages in 2018, Siddaramaiah’s lead had shrunk from 10,000 votes to barely 1,000, reported The Hindu. Following this, he said that told Siddaramaiah that he would win by 1,000 odd votes and took a loan to purchase 3,000 votes. He declared that he has no fear saying this, adding that the payment for the votes was made six months later.

Siroya described the statement as a “revelation of gross electoral corruption” and demanded that the ECI conduct a thorough probe.

Official figures from the 2018 election show Siddaramaiah winning Badami by just 1,696 votes, with the number of NOTA (None of the Above) votes—2,007—exceeding his victory margin, as per News18. That election also saw Siddaramaiah lose his traditional Chamundeshwari seat.

CM, Congress Distance From Allegations

In response to the allegations, a distance was maintained by Siddaramaiah from Ibrahim’s claims. It was questioned whether CM Ibrahim is in their party, and it was stated that it was a different matter that they were together then.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla dismissed the timing of Ibrahim’s claim, questioning why it was being made years later. Rajeev Shukla told ANI, "...He did not say this, when he was still with us (with Congress). What is the meaning of this if someone says this years later."

#WATCH | On claims by C.M. Ibrahim of ‘purchasing’ 3,000 votes in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections to ensure the victory of CM Siddaramaiah in Badami, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla says, "...He did not say this, when he was still with us (with Congress). What is the meaning of… pic.twitter.com/iNTyApZFKB — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

The BJP has seised on the issue to push back against Congress’s own allegations of voter list manipulation in Bengaluru.