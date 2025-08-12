Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaVotes ‘Purchased’ For Siddaramaiah’s Win In 2018, Karnataka Leader Alleges; BJP MP Seeks ECI Probe, CM Responds

Votes ‘Purchased’ For Siddaramaiah’s Win In 2018, Karnataka Leader Alleges; BJP MP Seeks ECI Probe, CM Responds

BJP's Siroya urged ECI to investigate ex-minister Ibrahim's claim of buying 3,000 votes for Siddaramaiah's narrow 2018 Badami victory.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 06:15 PM (IST)

The political discourse in Karnataka has intensified after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya formally urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to investigate startling claims by former Union Minister CM Ibrahim that he purchased 3,000 votes to secure Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s narrow victory in the 2018 Assembly elections from Badami.

The Allegations

In a video that surfaced recently, Ibrahim—once a close aide to Siddaramaiah— allegedly recounted that during the final counting stages in 2018, Siddaramaiah’s lead had shrunk from 10,000 votes to barely 1,000, reported The Hindu. Following this, he said that told Siddaramaiah that he would win by 1,000 odd votes and took a loan to purchase 3,000 votes. He declared that he has no fear saying this, adding that the payment for the votes was made six months later.

Siroya described the statement as a “revelation of gross electoral corruption” and demanded that the ECI conduct a thorough probe. 

Official figures from the 2018 election show Siddaramaiah winning Badami by just 1,696 votes, with the number of NOTA (None of the Above) votes—2,007—exceeding his victory margin, as per News18. That election also saw Siddaramaiah lose his traditional Chamundeshwari seat.

CM, Congress Distance From Allegations

In response to the allegations, a distance was maintained by Siddaramaiah from Ibrahim’s claims. It was questioned whether CM Ibrahim is in their party, and it was stated that it was a different matter that they were together then.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla dismissed the timing of Ibrahim’s claim, questioning why it was being made years later. Rajeev Shukla told ANI, "...He did not say this, when he was still with us (with Congress). What is the meaning of this if someone says this years later."

 

ALSO READ: After Union Ministers, Andhra CM Naidu Rebuts Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark: ‘India Emerging As Most Powerful Nation’

The BJP has seised on the issue to push back against Congress’s own allegations of voter list manipulation in Bengaluru.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 06:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka BJP SIddaramaiah
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Cities
'No Coercive Steps' Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
'No Coercive Steps' Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
Business
Retail Inflation Hits Eight-Year Low In July, Official Data Shows
Retail Inflation Hits Eight-Year Low In July, Official Data Shows
India
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget