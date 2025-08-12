Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesAndhra PradeshAfter Union Ministers, Andhra CM Naidu Rebuts Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark: ‘India Emerging As Most Powerful Nation’

After Union Ministers, Andhra CM Naidu Rebuts Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark: ‘India Emerging As Most Powerful Nation’

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu refuted Trump's "dead economy" claim, highlighting India's rapid growth and potential as a global power.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 05:48 PM (IST)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has strongly countered US President Donald Trump’s recent description of India as a “dead economy,” asserting that the nation is among the fastest-growing in the world and is on course to become a global power.

Speaking at the Har Ghar Tiranga programme in Vijayawada, Naidu declared, "US President said ours (India’s) is a dead economy. No, it is the only economy moving ahead fast in the world. Nobody can compete with it...Though initially India was treated as a “poor country incapable of anything” at one time, today it is emerging as the “most powerful nation.” 

His remarks come amid heightened trade tensions between India and the US, following Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff on Indian imports.

"Today, some people may create temporary difficulties. They may increase taxes or impose duties, believing that such measures can halt India's progress. But this is nothing more than their imagination," he said, as per a report on ANI. 

PM Modi Expresses Optimism On India's Economic Trajectory

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a separate event marking the foundation stone ceremony for Bangalore Metro Phase-3 and the launch of three Vande Bharat Express trains, also projected optimism about India’s economic trajectory. Modi highlighted the country’s rise from the 10th to the 5th largest economy in the past 11 years, crediting the transformation to the mantra of “Reform, Perform, and Transform.” He underscored major infrastructure achievements, including the rapid expansion of metro networks, electrification of railways, and record growth in exports.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 04:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Retail Inflation Hits Eight-Year Low In July, Official Data Shows
Retail Inflation Hits Eight-Year Low In July, Official Data Shows
India
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Cities
'No Coercive Steps' Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
'No Coercive Steps' Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
India
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget