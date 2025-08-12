Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has strongly countered US President Donald Trump’s recent description of India as a “dead economy,” asserting that the nation is among the fastest-growing in the world and is on course to become a global power.

Speaking at the Har Ghar Tiranga programme in Vijayawada, Naidu declared, "US President said ours (India’s) is a dead economy. No, it is the only economy moving ahead fast in the world. Nobody can compete with it...Though initially India was treated as a “poor country incapable of anything” at one time, today it is emerging as the “most powerful nation.”

His remarks come amid heightened trade tensions between India and the US, following Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff on Indian imports.

"Today, some people may create temporary difficulties. They may increase taxes or impose duties, believing that such measures can halt India's progress. But this is nothing more than their imagination," he said, as per a report on ANI.

PM Modi Expresses Optimism On India's Economic Trajectory

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a separate event marking the foundation stone ceremony for Bangalore Metro Phase-3 and the launch of three Vande Bharat Express trains, also projected optimism about India’s economic trajectory. Modi highlighted the country’s rise from the 10th to the 5th largest economy in the past 11 years, crediting the transformation to the mantra of “Reform, Perform, and Transform.” He underscored major infrastructure achievements, including the rapid expansion of metro networks, electrification of railways, and record growth in exports.