Viral Video: Karnataka MLA Slaps Party Worker On Stage, Sparks Outrage

A political storm has erupted in Karnataka after a video emerged showing Congress MLA D Ravishankar striking a party worker during a public event in Mysuru district. The incident occurred in Doddekoppalu village of KR Nagar taluk, where the legislator was inaugurating multiple development works.

Viral Video: Karnataka Congress MLA Slaps Party Worker

According to eyewitness accounts, the clash unfolded on stage when a local leader, identified as Mahadevu, sought the MLA’s approval for constructing a dairy building in the village, as per a report on News18. The request appeared to irritate Ravishankar, who allegedly hit Mahadevu on the head before instructing him to “sit quietly” in front of the assembled crowd.



ALSO READ: Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle

Footage of the moment quickly spread across social media, drawing sharp criticism from viewers who questioned the MLA’s conduct and expressed concern about the treatment of lower-level party workers. Opposition parties have seized on the incident to target the Congress, calling it evidence of growing arrogance among its leaders.

The Congress high command has yet to issue a formal response, even as pressure mounts for the party to address the controversy and take disciplinary action.