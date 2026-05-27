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HomeNewsIndiaKerala ED Raids Spark Political Row As Chennithala Denies ‘Congress-BJP Operation’ Charge Against Vijayan

Kerala ED Raids Spark Political Row As Chennithala Denies ‘Congress-BJP Operation’ Charge Against Vijayan

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala strongly denied CPI(M)’s allegation that the ED raids linked to Pinarayi Vijayan were politically orchestrated by the Congress and BJP.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 May 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kerala Home Minister denied Congress-BJP collusion in ED raids.
  • He accused CPI(M) of a failed partnership with BJP.
  • Raids target Vijayan's daughter in money laundering probe.
  • Kerala police had no prior information on ED action.

Thiruvananthapuram, May 27 (PTI) Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday refuted allegations that ED raids at Pinarayi Vijayan's residences were a "Congress-BJP operation" and claimed that it was the CPI(M) which had a partnership with the saffron party.

Chennithala, speaking to reporters here, said that the CPI(M) has to explain why their bond with the BJP has failed, leading to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action.

He also rejected the CPI(M) claims that the raids followed a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister V D Satheesan a day ago.

The minister said that a meeting between the PM and Kerala CM was necessary for the state and part of routine government work.

"Pinarayi Vijayan has met the PM so many times when he was CM," he pointed out and said there was no need to connect the meeting with the raids.

Chennithala also termed as a "fixed refrain" the CPI(M) allegation that the raids were an outcome of an arrangement between the Congress and BJP.

"There is no need for that. Everyone knows what the Congress, BJP and CPI(M) stand for. All I want to ask is what happened to the people who entered into partnerships. They (CPI(M) and BJP) had a partnership. The biggest connection was between them. They need to tell people how that partnership ended and why," he contended.

Chennithala further said that the Home Department and police of Kerala had no information about the raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"We were not informed and police assistance was not sought. ED used central forces for carrying out the raids," he said.

A total of 10 premises in Kerala, including the rental house of the 81-year-old former CM in the state capital here, a location in Kannur and houses of key persons of CMRL, a private entity, are being raided by ED as part of its investigation against his daughter, Veena T, in the CMRL money laundering case.

The action was taken a day after the Kerala High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by CMRL seeking to quash the ED proceedings in the case, thereby allowing the central agency to continue its probe.

As per the ED's case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2024, CMRL made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions, during 2017 to 2020, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company.

Following the raids, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, state secretary M V Govindan and other senior Marxist leaders alleged it as "politically motivated" and a "heinous attack" on the party and Vijayan.

Protests were held by the CPI(M) at various places in the state, including Vijayan's home in Kannur, which was also searched by the ED. PTI HMP ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking: Supreme Court Upholds SIR Process, Calls Election Commission Powers Constitutional and Valid

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations did Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala refute regarding the ED raids?

Ramesh Chennithala refuted allegations that the ED raids were a

What is the CPI(M)'s stance on the ED raids?

CPI(M) leaders like M A Baby and M V Govindan alleged the raids were

What did Ramesh Chennithala say about a meeting between the Prime Minister and Kerala CM?

Chennithala rejected CPI(M) claims that the raids followed a meeting between the PM and CM. He stated such meetings are part of routine government work.

Was the Kerala Home Department informed about the ED raids?

No, the Home Department and Kerala police were not informed about the ED raids. Police assistance was not sought, and the ED used central forces.

Published at : 27 May 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ramesh Chennithala Kerala ED Raids Pinarayi VIjayan
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