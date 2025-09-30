TVK leader Vijay has stirred political debate with a striking video message, urging rivals to refrain from harassing his party members. “If you want to take revenge, take it out on me. Leave my workers out of it,” Vijay said, adding that he would be accessible at his home or office for anyone wishing to confront him directly.



The video comes three days after a stampede during TVK party rally resulted in the death of 41 people in Karur.

Vijay On Karur Stampede

"What should not have happened has happened. Truth about stampede will come out soon. I have never faced such a 'painful situation' in my life," said TVK chief Vijay, in the first video he shared on X.

"CM sir, if you have thought of seeking vengeance, you may do anything to me and not touch my party men," he said.

Further, Vijay asserted that his political journey would continue “stronger, with full determination,” signaling resilience amid rising tensions. The video has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with supporters praising his bold stance and critics questioning the confrontational tone of his statement.

NDA Delegation In Karur



BJP MP Hema Malini on Tuesday expressed concerns over the circumstances surrounding the deadly stampede at TVK chief Vijay’s rally in Karur, which claimed 41 lives and left nearly 60 injured. Heading an eight-member NDA team that visited Velusamypuram on September 27 to examine the incident, Malini criticized the local authorities for selecting a venue she called “inadequately narrow” for such a large crowd.

“There was a power outage during Vijay’s rally. Something doesn’t appear natural—it seems suspicious,” she told reporters, indicating that the combination of poor venue planning and the sudden blackout required a thorough investigation.

