TVK Leader's 'Gen Z Rebellion' Post Sparks Row, DMK Demands Expulsion From Vijay-Led Party

HomeCitiesTVK Leader's 'Gen Z Rebellion' Post Sparks Row, DMK Demands Expulsion From Vijay-Led Party

Tamil Nadu politics heats up as DMK criticises TVK leader Adhav Arjuna’s controversial social media post, calling it against India’s sovereignty and urging Vijay’s party to take action.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Chennai: TVK leader Adhav Arjuna on Tuesday kicked up a row over a now deleted social media post, reportedly on "Gen z rebellion" that drew strong condemnation from the ruling DMK which demanded his expulsion from the actor Vijay-led party.

DMK deputy general secretary A Raja thanked the people for ensuring Arjuna deleted the 'X' post, claiming it was against India's sovereignty and integrity.

"Adhav Arjuna put out a Twitter (X) post saying there should be a rebellion like in Nepal (apparently against TN government). Our growth rate is better than national average. Tamil Nadu is a peaceful state," Raja said.

"This (social media post) is against India's sovereignty and integrity and he removed it after receiving backlash. Thanks to the TN people for this...," he told reporters.

Raja, a Lok Sabha MP, without naming Vijay, asked if the latter had condemned Arjuna for his comments.

"He (Arjuna) has no political understanding and is it good for TN politics and the people. Why have you (Vijay) not removed him from party yet," Raja asked.

Meanwhile, Arjuna told reporters he was not in a position to talk as he was grieved over the death of 41 persons in the September 27 TVK rally addressed by Vijay in Karur. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu Polls DMK TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu Election TVK Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Karur Stampede Vijay Rally Stampede Gen Z Rebellion
