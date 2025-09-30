Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTVK Karur Rally Stampede: Branch Secretary Dies By Suicide, Note Blames Ex-Minister

TVK Karur Rally Stampede: Branch Secretary Dies By Suicide, Note Blames Ex-Minister

TVK branch secretary V Ayyappan died by suicide, blaming ex-Minister Senthil Balaji for the Karur stampede that killed 41 during Vijay's rally.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

V Ayyappan, the branch secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at Virpattu village near Gingee, died by suicide at his residence in Villupuram on Monday. In a note, Ayyappan claimed that former Minister V Senthil Balaji was responsible for the Karur stampede, which occurred during a campaign rally of TVK chief Vijay and claimed 41 lives.

Ayyappan’s family includes his wife A. Ananthi (40), son A. Ashok (25), and daughter A. Pavithra (23), reported The New Indian Express.

According to the suicide note accessed by ABP, found in Ayyappan’s shirt pocket, alleged that authorities provided inadequate security for Vijay’s Karur event at the behest of Senthil Balaji. Ayyappan accused the former DMK minister of attempting to disgrace TVK. He also demanded a probe into the incident and sought Balaji’s arrest.

The police have recovered Ayyappan’s mobile phone and are investigating all possible angles. His remains have been sent for postmortem at Mundiyambakkam Government Hospital.

Karur Stampede FIR 

Meanwhile, Karur City Police on Monday arrested Paun Raj, who was involved in arranging flagpoles and flex banners for Vijay’s campaign. He reportedly provided shelter to Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan, who was arrested earlier.

The Karur stampede on Saturday occurred during Vijay’s campaign, and while the FIR did not name the TVK chief, it was filed against three party office-bearers: Mathiyazhagan, Bussy N. Anand (state general secretary), and C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar (state joint secretary). The FIR stated that Vijay held roadshows without permission before reaching Velusamypuram, where his campaign vehicle halted amidst a crowd.

The FIR noted: “Vijay's campaign vehicle halted amidst the huge crowd of party workers, and a deliberate delay was caused for a short time... there was excessive crowding of workers and the general public at that spot.”

Further, police investigations are underway. 

ALSO READ: Islamic School Building Collapses In Indonesia; 65 Students Presumed Buried, 1 Dead

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Karur Tamil NAdu TVK
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
World
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Cities
Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK Leader Nabbed As Hunt On For More Accused; 3 Held For Spreading Rumours
Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK Leader Nabbed As Hunt On For More Accused; 3 Held For Spreading Rumours
World
Bishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors’ Appeals
Bishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors’ Appeals
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget