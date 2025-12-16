Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘Victory Of 1971 A Timeless Inspiration’: EAM Jaishankar, PM Modi Pay Tribute On Vijay Diwas 2025

On Vijay Diwas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and President Droupadi Murmu paid heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers of the 1971 war.

By : ANI | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], December 16: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid his tributes on the 54th anniversary of Vijay Diwas and highlighted how the valour of the armed forces continues to serve as an inspiration to the country.

In a post on X on Tuesday he said, "Pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers on Vijay Diwas today. The famous victory of 1971 and the enduring achievement of our armed forces remain a timeless inspiration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of the 54th Vijay Diwas through a social media post.

In a post in X, PM Modi remembered the courageous armed forces who fought tooth and nail in the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh. He paid tribute to the unmatched spirit of nationalism of the brave soldiers.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice ensured India had a historic victory in 1971. Their steadfast resolve and selfless service protected our nation and etched a moment of pride in our history. This day stands as a salute to their valour and a reminder of their unmatched spirit. Their heroism continues to inspire generations of Indians," he wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid her respects, recalling the devotion and patriotism of the Indian Armed Forces in the battle. She also recalled their courage and valour showcased during Operation Sindoor, India's responsive strike to Pakistan after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

"On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble respects to the brave sons of Mother India. Their courage, valour, and unparalleled devotion to the motherland have always filled the nation with pride. Their heroism and patriotism will continue to inspire the people of the country. The Indian Army's 'Empowerment through Indigenisation' initiative reflects a commitment to being prepared for future challenges. In Operation Sindoor, the army has demonstrated self-reliance, strategic resolve, and the effective use of modern warfare techniques, which serve as an inspiration for the entire nation. I extend my best wishes to all soldiers and their families. Jai Hind!" she wrote on X.

The Indian Army also recalled the heroism and nationalism of the Indian Armed Forces by sharing the historic tale of the liberation of Bangladesh through a social media post by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information.

In a post on X, the Indian Army wrote, "Vijay Diwas is not just a date - it stands as the symbol of the historic and decisive victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War."

They described the battle as a triumph that reshaped India's military history and said, "It was a victory where the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Armed Forces fought shoulder-to-shoulder, together giving the Bangladesh Liberation struggle its decisive thrust toward freedom... A triumph that reshaped India's military history, redrew the map of South Asia and gave birth to a new nation - Bangladesh," the post read.

The Indian Army noted that the victory ended the mayhem and cruelty of the Pakistani Army, faced by a large community. Indian Army, in 13 days dissolved at least 93,000 Pakistani soldiers into surrendering, marking it as one of the largest military surrenders in the world. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
