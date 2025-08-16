Arif Mohammad Khan, VK Saxena: Probable BJP Candidates For V-P Polls Ahead Of Key Meeting

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaArif Mohammad Khan, VK Saxena: Probable BJP Candidates For V-P Polls Ahead Of Key Meeting

Potential candidates include governors like VK Saxena and Arif Mohammad Khan, alongside RSS figures. Modi and Nadda will make the final decision, reflecting the party's ideology and future political priorities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 08:52 PM (IST)
With less than a month to go before the Vice Presidential election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accelerated efforts to finalise its nominee, with discussions underway on a range of possible candidates. The top leadership of the party will meet on Sunday where discussions will be held to choose NDA candidate for the post. 

The names being considered include Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, according to an NDTV report. Others on the list are Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Sikkim Governor Om Mathur, and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The candidature of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Seshadri Chari is also reportedly under deliberation. In addition, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has emerged as a possible contender, particularly in view of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. However, party leaders have previously indicated that the Vice Presidential nominee would be drawn directly from the BJP and would reflect both the party’s ideology and its association with the RSS.

Over the past month, several governors and lieutenant governors have held meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sources said.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns 

The election, scheduled for September 9, was triggered by the unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, citing health concerns. His term was originally due to end in August 2027.

While health was the official reason, as per medai reports there may have been underlying tensions between Dhankhar and the Centre. His decision to act independently on certain matters, without consulting the government, reportedly led to friction. The breaking point is said to have been his refusal to align with the Centre’s position on the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma.

Selection Process

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has authorised Prime Minister Modi and BJP president J. P. Nadda to make the final call on the ruling bloc’s candidate.

As deliberations continue, the decision will shape not only the Vice Presidential race but also signal the political priorities the party intends to highlight in the months ahead. 

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 08:52 PM (IST)
