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HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Govt Formation Talks Intensify; VCK Seeks Deputy CM Post From Vijay’s TVK

Tamil Nadu Govt Formation Talks Intensify; VCK Seeks Deputy CM Post From Vijay’s TVK

According to sources, the VCK has sought the post of Deputy Chief Minister along with major Cabinet portfolios as part of its share in the proposed government.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 09 May 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • VCK seeks Deputy CM post, key portfolios for support.
  • Party wants Thirumavalavan to contest Tiruchirapalli East seat.
  • VCK to announce final decision on supporting TVK today.

The suspense over government formation in Tamil Nadu continues, with Thol Thirumavalavan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) placing several key demands before extending support to actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

According to sources, the VCK has sought the post of Deputy Chief Minister along with major Cabinet portfolios as part of its share in the proposed government.

VCK Demands Deputy Chief Ministership

Sources said the VCK wants party chief Thol Thirumavalavan to be appointed Deputy Chief Minister.

The party is also seeking Cabinet berths for its newly elected MLAs. The issue was discussed during a virtual party meeting held on Friday evening.

Vijay’s Assembly Seat Also Under Discussion

Sources further said that if Vijay vacates the Tiruchirapalli East Assembly seat, the VCK wants Thol Thirumavalavan to contest from there.

It is believed that Vijay may choose to retain the Perambur Assembly seat in Chennai.

Final Decision Likely At 4 PM

VCK spokesperson K.K. Pavalan said party chief Thirumavalavan would announce the final decision on supporting the TVK at 4 pm on Saturday.

He was authorised to take the final call during a high-level party meeting held on Friday.

Dalit Reservation, Caste Violence Panels Discussed

The VCK meeting also discussed issues related to the continuation of commissions of inquiry into caste killings constituted by the previous government.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Petition Urges TN Governor To Call Vijay’s TVK To Form Govt

The party also raised the issue of ensuring reservation in promotions for Dalits in government jobs.

Congress Sends MLAs To Hyderabad

Amid the continuing uncertainty over government formation, the Congress party has shifted five of its MLAs to Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: Fire Breaks Out At Prasar Bharati Secretariat Building In Delhi, Brought Under Control

According to party sources, the move was aimed at preventing possible “horse-trading” involving legislators.

TVK Falls Short Of Majority Mark

Vijay’s TVK won 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held on April 23, falling 10 seats short of a majority.

Following the results, the party reached out to the Congress, CPI, CPM and VCK seeking support to form the government.

Before You Go

POLITICAL UPDATE: PM Modi Meets Families of Deceased BJP Workers After West Bengal Oath Ceremony

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) demanding to support actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK)?

The VCK is demanding the post of Deputy Chief Minister for its leader Thol Thirumavalavan and significant Cabinet portfolios.

What is the VCK's interest in Vijay's Tiruchirapalli East Assembly seat?

If Vijay vacates the Tiruchirapalli East seat, the VCK wants Thol Thirumavalavan to contest from there.

When will the VCK announce its decision on supporting the TVK?

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan is expected to announce the final decision on supporting the TVK at 4 pm on Saturday.

What other issues did the VCK discuss during their meeting?

The VCK discussed the continuation of commissions of inquiry into caste killings and ensuring reservation in promotions for Dalits in government jobs.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
VCK Tamil NAdu TVK Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Election Corner
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