Tamil Nadu Govt Formation Talks Intensify; VCK Seeks Deputy CM Post From Vijay’s TVK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VCK seeks Deputy CM post, key portfolios for support.

Party wants Thirumavalavan to contest Tiruchirapalli East seat.

VCK to announce final decision on supporting TVK today.

The suspense over government formation in Tamil Nadu continues, with Thol Thirumavalavan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) placing several key demands before extending support to actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

According to sources, the VCK has sought the post of Deputy Chief Minister along with major Cabinet portfolios as part of its share in the proposed government.

VCK Demands Deputy Chief Ministership

Sources said the VCK wants party chief Thol Thirumavalavan to be appointed Deputy Chief Minister.

The party is also seeking Cabinet berths for its newly elected MLAs. The issue was discussed during a virtual party meeting held on Friday evening.

Vijay’s Assembly Seat Also Under Discussion

Sources further said that if Vijay vacates the Tiruchirapalli East Assembly seat, the VCK wants Thol Thirumavalavan to contest from there.

It is believed that Vijay may choose to retain the Perambur Assembly seat in Chennai.

Final Decision Likely At 4 PM

VCK spokesperson K.K. Pavalan said party chief Thirumavalavan would announce the final decision on supporting the TVK at 4 pm on Saturday.

He was authorised to take the final call during a high-level party meeting held on Friday.

Dalit Reservation, Caste Violence Panels Discussed

The VCK meeting also discussed issues related to the continuation of commissions of inquiry into caste killings constituted by the previous government.

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The party also raised the issue of ensuring reservation in promotions for Dalits in government jobs.

Congress Sends MLAs To Hyderabad

Amid the continuing uncertainty over government formation, the Congress party has shifted five of its MLAs to Hyderabad.

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According to party sources, the move was aimed at preventing possible “horse-trading” involving legislators.

TVK Falls Short Of Majority Mark

Vijay’s TVK won 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held on April 23, falling 10 seats short of a majority.

Following the results, the party reached out to the Congress, CPI, CPM and VCK seeking support to form the government.