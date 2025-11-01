Vande Bharat Expansion: Four New Routes Announced-Is Your City on the List?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian Railways is preparing to introduce four new Vande Bharat Express trains, expanding its growing network of semi-high-speed services across the country. According to a PTI report, the Ministry of Railways has finalised the schedule for the Bengaluru-Kochi Vande Bharat Express, which is expected to commence operations soon. In addition, as per reports three more Vande Bharat services, Firozpur Cantt-Delhi, Varanasi-Khajuraho, and Lucknow-Saharanpur, have also been approved. The move marks another major step in the government’s efforts to boost modern, faster, and more comfortable inter-state rail connectivity.

The newly approved services will enhance connectivity across Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, reinforcing the Centre’s push towards modernising rail travel.

The Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat will link several major cities in Punjab with the national capital, providing faster travel options for passengers commuting between the northern states. Meanwhile, the Varanasi-Khajuraho route will bridge Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, two states with significant tourism potential, while the Lucknow-Saharanpur service will strengthen connectivity within Uttar Pradesh, connecting the state capital to the north-western region.

Bengaluru-Kochi Vande Bharat Express Schedule

According to a Railway Board notification issued on Friday, train number 26651 KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Junction Vande Bharat Express will depart from Bengaluru at 5:10 am and arrive at Ernakulam Junction at 1:50 pm, as reported by PTI. The return journey, 26652 Ernakulam Junction-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, will leave Ernakulam at 2:20 pm and reach Bengaluru at 11 pm.

The train will make scheduled halts at Krishnarajapuram, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, and Thrissur, improving intercity travel between Karnataka and Kerala.

Inaugural Run & Rollout

The Ministry of Railways has instructed the Southern Railway and South Western Railway zones to launch the Bengaluru-Ernakulam service “at the earliest possible date.”

“If required, the inaugural train may be operated as a special service which shall pick up its respective link subsequently,” the notification added.

With these additions, the Vande Bharat Express fleet continues to expand rapidly, reflecting the government’s ongoing commitment to high-speed, comfort-oriented, and technology-driven rail transport across India.