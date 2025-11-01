Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Bihar Election: Amit Shah Warns Of ‘Jungle Raj’, Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At ‘Delhi Rule’

Bihar Election: Amit Shah Warns Of ‘Jungle Raj’, Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At ‘Delhi Rule’

While addressing rallies in Gopalganj, Samastipur and Vaishali districts, Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “protecting infiltrators” through his ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 10:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Bihar’s opposition Mahagathbandhan, saying the upcoming assembly election is a choice between the “Modi-Nitish combine” that ensures development and the RJD-led alliance that would “bring back jungle raj”. Addressing the people virtually due to bad weather, Shah said the polls would decide Bihar’s future-“On one hand are those who brought jungle raj, and on the other are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who have brought development and progress,” he said.

Shah Targets Mahagathbandhan Over ‘Infiltrators’

While addressing rallies in Gopalganj, Samastipur and Vaishali districts, Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “protecting infiltrators” through his ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’. “Let Rahul Gandhi take out as many yatras as he wants. Each infiltrator will be expelled from the country. The SIR exercise is aimed at that, and we welcome the Election Commission’s decision to conduct it nationwide,” the Home Minister said.

He also took aim at the RJD and its allies, alleging that they represented “corruption and crime”, contrasting them with the NDA’s “record of governance and growth”.

Priyanka Gandhi Counters, Says Bihar Run ‘From Delhi’

Meanwhile, less than 100 kilometres away in Begusarai, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit back at the ruling NDA, alleging that Bihar’s so-called “double-engine government” was actually being controlled from New Delhi.

“This government is being run from the Centre... So this double engine is actually a single engine. There is no double engine,” she said, adding that people had “no idea who the next Chief Minister will be.”

Priyanka accused Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah of focusing on blaming former leaders instead of solving Bihar’s problems. “They spend all their time blaming Nehru and Indira Gandhi. And now they are trying to mislead you with promises of one crore jobs. Why didn’t they create jobs until now?” she asked.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. The campaign has turned into a fierce NDA-versus-Mahagathbandhan contest, with both alliances trading barbs over development, governance, and accountability.

Also read
Published at : 01 Nov 2025 10:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahagathbandhan Bihar Assembly Polls NDA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Punjab
AAP-BJP Face-Off Over ‘Sheeshmahal’: Mann Says Guest House, BJP Calls It Luxury Suite For Kejriwal
AAP-BJP Face-Off Over ‘Sheeshmahal’: Mann Says Guest House, BJP Calls It Luxury Suite For Kejriwal
Election 2025
Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs
Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs
Cities
'Make Me Pregnant Ad' Scam: Pune Man Loses Rs 11 Lakh To Online Trap
'Make Me Pregnant Ad' Scam: Pune Man Loses Rs 11 Lakh To Online Trap
India
Videos Capture Panic As Devotees Struggle To Revive Victims With CPR After Andhra Temple Stampede
Videos Capture Panic As Devotees Struggle To Revive Victims With CPR After Andhra Temple Stampede
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget