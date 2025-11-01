Bihar Election: Amit Shah Warns Of ‘Jungle Raj’, Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At ‘Delhi Rule’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Bihar’s opposition Mahagathbandhan, saying the upcoming assembly election is a choice between the “Modi-Nitish combine” that ensures development and the RJD-led alliance that would “bring back jungle raj”. Addressing the people virtually due to bad weather, Shah said the polls would decide Bihar’s future-“On one hand are those who brought jungle raj, and on the other are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who have brought development and progress,” he said.

Shah Targets Mahagathbandhan Over ‘Infiltrators’

While addressing rallies in Gopalganj, Samastipur and Vaishali districts, Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “protecting infiltrators” through his ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’. “Let Rahul Gandhi take out as many yatras as he wants. Each infiltrator will be expelled from the country. The SIR exercise is aimed at that, and we welcome the Election Commission’s decision to conduct it nationwide,” the Home Minister said.

VIDEO | Gopalganj: While addressing an election rally virtually, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah) says, “...This election is not to elect the MLAs, this will decide the future of Bihar. Who will get the responsbility of Bihar? The one who imposed Jungle Raj in Bihar or… pic.twitter.com/4ixdVpx7BB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2025

He also took aim at the RJD and its allies, alleging that they represented “corruption and crime”, contrasting them with the NDA’s “record of governance and growth”.

Priyanka Gandhi Counters, Says Bihar Run ‘From Delhi’

Meanwhile, less than 100 kilometres away in Begusarai, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit back at the ruling NDA, alleging that Bihar’s so-called “double-engine government” was actually being controlled from New Delhi.

“This government is being run from the Centre... So this double engine is actually a single engine. There is no double engine,” she said, adding that people had “no idea who the next Chief Minister will be.”

Priyanka accused Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah of focusing on blaming former leaders instead of solving Bihar’s problems. “They spend all their time blaming Nehru and Indira Gandhi. And now they are trying to mislead you with promises of one crore jobs. Why didn’t they create jobs until now?” she asked.

#WATCH | Begusarai, Bihar | Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "My understanding is that the people of Bihar are not heard at all. They are unheard in the BJP, Nitish ji is also not heard. This government is being run from the Centre... So this double engine is actually a… pic.twitter.com/aP7LAE8mzu — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2025

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. The campaign has turned into a fierce NDA-versus-Mahagathbandhan contest, with both alliances trading barbs over development, governance, and accountability.