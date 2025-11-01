Chhattisgarh Turns 25: PM Modi Launches Rs 14,260-Crore Development Push

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM launched several key infrastructure projects, including a Rs 3,150-crore Greenfield Highway under the Bharatmala Pariyojana and new national highway upgrades across Bastar, Narayanpur and Deobhog.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 09:14 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav in Nava Raipur, marking 25 years since the state’s formation. During the event, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore across key sectors such as roads, power, healthcare, and industry. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum and participated in the Griha Pravesh ceremony for 3.51 lakh newly built homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said participating in the state’s silver jubilee celebrations was an emotional moment, recalling the creation of Chhattisgarh during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure.“Twenty-five years ago, the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee handed over the Chhattisgarh of your dreams to you,” Modi said, adding that the state has turned into a “flourishing tree of development”.

PM Modi highlighted the state’s progress in road connectivity, noting that Chhattisgarh’s rural road network now spans 40,000 kilometres and announced a new four-lane highway to improve links between Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Healthcare And Housing Expansion

PM Modi said the state’s medical education landscape had transformed over 25 years, from just one medical college to 14, in addition to an AIIMS in Raipur. He also noted that over 5,500 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs now operate across the state. Highlighting the government’s housing push, the Prime Minister said 3.5 lakh families were entering new homes on Saturday, with Rs 1,200 crore disbursed to three lakh beneficiaries. “Each home represents a family’s dream and immense joy,” he added.

Connectivity And Energy Boost

The Prime Minister launched several key infrastructure projects, including a Rs 3,150-crore Greenfield Highway under the Bharatmala Pariyojana and new national highway upgrades across Bastar, Narayanpur and Deobhog. In the energy sector, Modi inaugurated the ER–WR Interconnection Project, increasing power transfer capacity between the eastern and western grids by 1,600 MW, and dedicated energy projects worth Rs 3,750 crore.


He also inaugurated HPCL’s Rs 460-crore Petroleum Oil Depot in Raipur and dedicated the 489 km Nagpur–Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline, a Rs 1,950-crore project connecting 11 districts of Chhattisgarh to the National Gas Grid.


As Chhattisgarh marked its 25th foundation day, PM Modi’s address underscored the state’s transformation over the past two decades, from its early developmental challenges to emerging as a growing hub for infrastructure, healthcare, and industry.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 09:14 PM (IST)
PM Modi Chhattisgarh News Chhattisgarh Anniversary
