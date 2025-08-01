Vaiko Meets CM Stalin, Says 'BJP, RSS Will Never Gain Foothold In Tamil Nadu'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 1 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko on Friday asserted that Hindutva forces, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would never be allowed to establish their hold in Tamil Nadu.



After meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was recently discharged from hospital, Vaiko announced that his party was in support of the DMK-led alliance in the State. "We are with the alliance. In the soil of Periyar and Anna, we will never allow the Hindutva forces- RSS and BJP in Tamil Nadu. We will fight till the end," Vaiko told ANI. "There won't be any coalition government. Tamil Nadu will neither opt for nor accept it. There will be an absolute majority for the DMK in the ensuing assembly elections. DMK will win on its own absolute majority."



Apprising about the CM's health, the MDMK chief said, "The CM had a small problem and received the best treatment by the best doctors. Even in the hospital, he was working and performing his duties. He did not take rest." Vaiko had gone to meet Stalin at the latter's residence in Chennai.



Speaking on the recent killing of a 27-year-old Dalit techie in Thoothukudi district, Vaiko praised the State government for taking swift action against the accused, which included a police sub-inspector. "Action was taken very swiftly (in the honour killing case) and the accused and his father (a police sub-inspector) were arrested. On the part of the government, they have done their duty very quickly," the MDMK chief said.



Earlier, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan trained guns on Tamil Nadu assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), labelling him as the "slave of the BJP". Reacting to the exit of expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the NDA alliance, Elangovan said that EPS wants to protect himself and his family and thinks that his leadership position would be "weakened" if people like OPS remain in the party.

"The BJP must have thought that because EPS is with them, he would not accept OPS or something like that. When the Prime Minister came, he did not meet OPS, which may also be the reason. He doesn't want them to come back to AIADMK. He believes that if these people return, his leadership position will be weakened. EPS is not a leader; he is now a slave of the BJP," the DMK leader told ANI.



"Even if Anna was insulted, his partymen will watch it silently because they are against MGR's principles also," he added.

His remarks came after Panneerselvam announced his exit from the NDA alliance ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)