Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKamal Haasan Seeks Urgent Relief For Exporters, Proposes Two-Year MSME Loan Moratorium Amid US Tariff Hike

Kamal Haasan Seeks Urgent Relief For Exporters, Proposes Two-Year MSME Loan Moratorium Amid US Tariff Hike

Makkal Needhi Maiam party founder Kamal Haasan proposes loan moratoriums, credit lines, GST refunds, and market diversification.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Aug 28 (PTI) Makkal Needhi Maiam party founder Kamal Haasan has said that the US President Donald Trump government’s 50 per cent tariff on Indian exporters was a challenge to the sovereignty of Indian livelihoods and both the Centre and state governments should come forward to provide immediate relief to exporters.

As an emergency breathing space, the governments could provide a two-year moratorium on MSME loan repayments, and a special emergency credit line. He suggested the governments to expand guarantee covers and restore low-interest export credit, and clear all pending GST, RODTEP, and RoSCTL refunds within strict deadlines; enhance rates for the hardest-hit export lines.

The Rajya Sabha MP said temporary power-tariff concessions, freight support to open new markets, and liberalised import norms for synthetic yarns could be provided and also a single-window fast track for export compliance and refunds.

Further, the country should identify and facilitate entry into new global markets for affected sectors, he emphasised.

"Let us not treat this merely as crisis management. This must be our clarion call for a decade-long mission to secure India's place in the supply chains of tomorrow; rare earths, semiconductors, batteries, power electronics, and advanced textiles," Haasan said in a statement here on Wednesday night. Only then will India be beyond the reach of tariffs and threats from across the oceans, he added.

"The 50 per cent US tariffs on our exporters is not about trade nor Ukraine. They are a political cudgel, aimed at shaking our resolve. When the sovereignty of Indian livelihoods is challenged, the nation must act together. I urge the Union and State governments to provide immediate relief," the MNM leader said.

He said India’s resolve in ensuring energy security for the country and its proud citizens carried no price tag. Tariffs on China came in whispers and half-measures, while on India they were wielded like hammer. "That is the lesson for India, which Gandhiji reminded us of at the stroke of the midnight hour, Atmanirbharta is not a slogan; it is strategic insurance," Haasan noted.

He expressed solidarity with the exporters in Tiruppur, Surat, and Noida, shrimp farmers of Andhra Pradesh, gems and jewellery industry in Gujarat and Maharashtra; and steel workers, whom he said must not "bear the cost of geopolitical games."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kamal Haasan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
Cities
Trucks Stuck In 50-Km Jam On Chandigarh-Kullu Highway, Apples Worth Crores Rotting
Trucks Stuck In 50-Km Jam On Chandigarh-Kullu Highway, Apples Worth Crores Rotting
Cities
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
World
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget