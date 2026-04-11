US-Iran Talks: US Delegation Led By JD Vance Arrives In Pakistan For Crucial Negotiation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US delegation arrives Islamabad for critical Iran negotiations.

Vice President Vance to discuss ceasefire, regional stability.

Talks aim to de-escalate conflict, secure Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian delegation arrived earlier for high-level discussions.

US-Iran Talks Vance Delegation In Pakistan: A U.S. aircraft carrying senior officials for critical negotiations with Iran has landed in Islamabad, marking the formal start of high-level diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the ongoing conflict. The development, reported by Reuters, signals a pivotal moment in attempts to stabilize a volatile regional situation.

The American delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance and includes key figures such as special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner. Their primary objective is to negotiate a durable ceasefire, reduce hostilities in Lebanon, and restore safe navigation through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Delegations Arrive Amid Global Attention

The U.S. team touched down shortly after 10 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) under overcast skies, beginning what is expected to be a closely watched round of diplomacy. The Iranian delegation, led by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, had arrived earlier, shortly after midnight, setting the stage for the talks, as per a reports.

The staggered arrivals reflect the complexity of coordinating negotiations at such a high level, with multiple stakeholders and tight timelines involved.

Ceasefire and Regional Stability at Stake

The discussions, scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 11, are expected to focus on securing a sustainable ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. Officials are also expected to address broader regional concerns, including ongoing tensions spilling over into Lebanon and disruptions to global energy routes.