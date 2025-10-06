UP To Celebrate Valmiki Jayanti On October 7 With Ramayana Recitations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government will mark Valmiki Jayanti statewide on October 7 with grandeur, featuring numerous events, including Ramayana recitations, cultural programs, devotional songs, hymns, and lamp-lighting ceremonies, to be held at all Valmiki-associated temples and sites.

A major program will take place at Maharishi Valmiki's meditation site in Chitrakoot. As every year, local artists will be given a spiritual platform, and the CM has instructed the culture department to ensure the presence and focus of public representatives on community participation.

Following the Yogi Adityanath government's directive, Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated in all districts of Uttar Pradesh on October 7, and lamp-lighting, lamp offerings, and Ramayana recitations will be conducted at all temples and Valmiki-associated sites.

These programs will take place at the district, tehsil, and development block levels. CM Yogi has instructed that every venue ensure proper arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water, sound, lighting, and security.

The Yogi government will organise a grand event at Maharishi Valmiki's meditation site in Lalapur, Chitrakoot. RK Rawat, Deputy Director (Tourism), has been appointed as the nodal officer for the program.

He stated that the program will begin at 11 AM with garlanding the statue of Maharishi Valmiki. Following the lamp-lighting ceremony, a Ramayana recitation will be performed by Virat Maharaj and Sanskrit-studying children.

Besides, spiritual and cultural programs will be presented by Dayaram Raikwad and his team. The event will include worship-havan, devotional songs, Valmiki Ramayana recitation, the Luv-Kush episode, and other programs.

Local public representatives and community participation will also be part of the event. Additionally, programs will be held at Tulsi Das Ashram, Rajapur, Chitrakoot; Valmiki Ashram, Bithoor, Kanpur; Valmiki Ashram, Shravasti, Ayodhya; Prayagraj; and across the state.

In the Ramayana recitations and other programs at temples, the Yogi government will provide local artists with a spiritual platform. Committees formed under district magistrates have selected artists for programs at temples and sites within the districts.

Coordination will be managed by the culture department, the information and public relations department, the district tourism, and the cultural councils. Nodal officers have been appointed for organising events in each district. The Yogi government emphasises public representatives' presence and community participation in all programs.

