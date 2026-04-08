UP: Posters target Akhilesh with 'Dhurandhar' reference; SP chief says check NCRB data

Lucknow/Amethi (UP), Apr 7 (PTI): Posters and hoardings inspired by Bollywood movie 'Dhurandhar' targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have surfaced at several locations in Lucknow and Amethi, triggering a political row months ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Yadav said if doesn't matter what Samajwadi Party says or BJP does but if the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data is put out honestly by media, people can decide for themselves.

The posters, put up outside the Amethi railway station and at various intersections, carry the slogan "Aap ko kya chahiye? Akhilesh ka Lyari raj." Lyari is a locality in Pakistan's Karachi, once notorious for gang wars and violence. It has been mentioned in the film 'Dhurandhar'.

The hoardings, allegedly put up by a group calling itself "Youth Against Mafia", also juxtapose alleged incidents of violence and riots during Yadav's tenure as chief minister with the current government's crackdown on mafia and criminals under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Names and photographs of the organisation's office-bearers, including its executive president, general secretary and Pratapgarh in-charge, are also displayed on the posters.

Similar posters by the same organisation were also seen at several places in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Interacting with reporters in Lucknow, Yadav urged media to rely on NCRB data and present facts on crime incidents, saying the public would then decide "who stands where".

He also alleged deterioration in healthcare services and rising drug inflow under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Samajwadi Party may put up posters and BJP can make claims, but the truth should be assessed through verified data. If journalists honestly bring out NCRB data and details of recent murders in key areas, and once the facts are presented, the public will decide for itself," he added.

Yadav also took a swipe at the government, saying people should themselves assess the situation and decide the nature of governance.

He further raised questions over funding of films and similar content, asking who was financing such productions and for what purpose.

The Samajwadi Party condemned the move, alleging political vendetta.

Amethi district spokesperson advocate Rajesh Mishra said the posters reflected the "frustration and desperation" of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government.

He claimed the BJP was resorting to such tactics as it had realised that it would not return to power, adding that the public was aware of these "attempts to mislead".

Amethi police station in-charge Ravi Singh said police had received information about the posters and a team had been sent to the spot. PTI COR ABN KIS PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)