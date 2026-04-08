UP: Five of family get life term in Azamgarh murder case

Azamgarh (UP), Apr 7 (PTI): A court in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district has sentenced five members of a family to life imprisonment in a nearly two-year-old murder case.

Special Sessions Judge Jainuddin Ansari, after completing the trial in the murder of a man named Pankaj, convicted Guddu Bharti, Nikhil Bharti, Jang Bahadur, Vansh Bahadur and Gulabi, wife of Jang Bahadur, and awarded them life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 37,000 each.

The prosecution said that the complainant, Kiran, a resident of Bag Lakharav village under Sidhari police station area, had alleged in her complaint that on March 21, 2024, Guddu Bharti had called her husband Pankaj to attend a village panchayat.

Around 11 am, she was informed that Pankaj was being assaulted. When she rushed to the spot, she saw Guddu alias Kailash, Nikhil Bharti (sons of Jang Bahadur), Vansh Bahadur and Jang Bahadur (sons of Algu), along with Gulabi and a minor, attacking Pankaj with sticks and an axe, the prosecution said.

The accused fled the spot after Kiran raised an alarm, and Pankaj succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

After completing the investigation, police filed a chargesheet against all the accused in the court. The case against the minor was separated and sent to the Juvenile Justice Board, the prosecution said.

Assistant district government counsels Nirmal Sharma, Om Prakash Singh, Avinash Rai and Virendra Yadav examined eight witnesses during the trial.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court held the five accused guilty and pronounced the sentence, it added. PTI COR KIS NB NB

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