Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has sharply criticized the NDA government in Bihar, alleging a near-total collapse of public healthcare in the state. His comments came after an inspection of Purnea’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday night, just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit.

During his visit, Yadav highlighted shocking conditions at GMCH, including patients forced to share beds, unclean and unusable toilets, and bedsheets left unchanged for weeks. Sharing visuals of his inspection on X, he wrote, “Last night, a surprise inspection was conducted at GMCH, Purnea. Watch a glimpse of the deplorable state of the healthcare system under 20 years of NDA.”

Yadav detailed the severe operational deficiencies, pointing out that the hospital has no ICU, its trauma center and cardiology department are non-functional, and multiple patients are crammed into single beds. “This is a medical college and hospital, yet there is no ICU. The trauma center is not operational. There is no cardiology department. Three patients are made to lie on a single bed, and bedsheets are not changed even after 15–20 days. Toilets for orthopaedic and disability-related patients are only two feet high. There is absolutely no cleanliness,” he said.

The RJD leader further alleged critical staff shortages and administrative lapses. Out of 255 sanctioned nurse positions, only 55 are working across three shifts, leaving roughly 18 nurses on duty at any time. Around 80% of doctor posts remain vacant, with just four OT assistants for the entire hospital. Many departments are closed, professors exist “only in name,” and medical interns have gone unpaid for six months.

कल देर रात्रि गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड हॉस्पिटल (GMCH), पूर्णिया का औचक निरीक्षण किया।



वीडियो में 20 सालों की एनडीए सरकार की बदहाल स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था की एक छोटी सी बानगी देखिए।



यह बदहाली किसी जिला अस्पताल, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र और प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र नहीं बल्कि… pic.twitter.com/SC08llj5td — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 14, 2025

“GMCH is a medical college hospital, but staffing is in shambles. Many of the 23 departments are closed. There is not a single permanent dresser, and interns have not received their salaries for six months. Poor staffing and lack of facilities force nearly 10,000 patients daily to seek private treatment,” Yadav said.

He also alleged rampant corruption in hospital construction and equipment procurement. “Corrupt ministers and officials of the NDA government spend thousands of crores on building structures, pocket commissions, yet fail to hire doctors, healthcare workers, lab technicians, and assistants. Medical equipment worth thousands of crores is bought, but technicians to operate it are not appointed,” he added.

Taking aim at the timing of Prime Minister Modi’s visit, Yadav called it an opportunity for the Centre and the state to confront the “double jungle raj” he claims has dominated Bihar under the NDA. “Tomorrow, PM Modi is coming to Seemanchal to deliver rhetoric. Despite his high office, will he acknowledge the massive failures of 20 years of NDA rule in Bihar and 11 years at the Centre before indulging in speeches?” Yadav asked.

He urged the Prime Minister to personally inspect GMCH alongside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, adding, “PM Modi, please visit this medical college in Purnea tomorrow and bring the Chief Minister who has governed since 2005, otherwise he will ask, ‘Was there anything before 2005?’”

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Purnea Airport on September 15 and address a public rally in Shishabari village, where attendees are expected from Purnea, Katihar, Araria, and Kishanganj districts.