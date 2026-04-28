BJP Slams Karnataka Govt Over Event Linked To Umar Khalid In Bengaluru

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP criticizes Karnataka Congress for supporting an event honoring Umar Khalid.

Khalid faces charges in Delhi riots and UAPA, denied bail by courts.

Karnataka BJP petitioned police to cancel the event, citing criminal elements.

Event planned to discuss Khalid's book with historians and intellectuals.

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of "openly supporting and eulogising an anti-national" Umar Khalid by allowing an event in Bengaluru linked to him, despite objections being raised by citizens.

The BJP referred to the legal proceedings against Khalid, stating that he has not been granted relief by courts in cases related to the Delhi riots and is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A day earlier, the Karnataka BJP had petitioned Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh to cancel Tuesday's event linked to Khalid, stating that he is facing serious charges and that glorifying such an individual would amount to encouraging criminal elements.

According to sources, the editors of the book "Umar Khalid and His World" are expected to read excerpts from it, followed by a discussion in which some "historians and intellectuals" are likely to participate.

In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that despite objections filed against the event, local police and authorities have allowed it to go ahead.

"Congress Karnataka government is openly shielding anti-nationals. Allowing a grand programme in Bengaluru to glorify jailed Umar Khalid -- the same man whom the Supreme Court has repeatedly denied bail, calling his role central to the conspiracy and a principal architect of the 2020 Delhi riots under UAPA," he said.

"The party has repeatedly supported Umar Khalid, Afzal Guru, Yakub Memon and Sharjeel Imam, and now once again it is patronising and eulogising him by allowing a programme to discuss his views and worldview in Bengaluru," Poonawalla added in a video post.

"They glorify Osama as 'Osama ji', refer to Hafiz Saeed as 'Sahab', call Naxals martyrs, and organise programmes for Umar Khalid. But they call Modi a terrorist.

"We have also seen in Kerala how Left groups wanted to give a platform to Hamas. This reflects the kind of anti-national elements supported by the 'INDI' alliance and Congress," he said, dubbing the party as "ANC -- anti-national Congress." Khalid is currently in jail in connection with allegations of conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

The Supreme Court on April 20 dismissed Khalid's plea seeking a review of a verdict denying him bail, observing that there are reasonable grounds to believe the allegations levelled against him in connection with the conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi broke out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), leaving 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. PTI ADI. AMJ AMJ

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)