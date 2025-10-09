Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a series of significant collaborations with the United Kingdom during a joint press statement with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is on his maiden visit to India. The two leaders discussed new areas of cooperation spanning defence, education, artificial intelligence, trade, and cultural exchanges.

‘India and the UK Are Natural Partners,’ Says PM Modi

Addressing the media after his bilateral talks with Starmer, Prime Minister Modi underlined the depth of the India–UK relationship, built on shared democratic values and the rule of law.

“India and the UK are natural partners. The roots of our relationship are faith in democracy, freedom and the rule of law. In the times of current global instability, the strengthening relationship of India and the UK has remained an important pillar of global stability and economic development,” PM Modi said.

Emphasising defence collaboration, Modi noted that both countries were advancing towards co-production and deeper industrial linkages. “Defence cooperation between India and the UK has strengthened, advancing toward co-production and linking the defence industries of both countries,” he remarked.

He also confirmed the signing of a new agreement on military training, under which Indian Air Force flying instructors will serve as trainers with the Royal Air Force. Modi said this step would enhance interoperability and strategic ties between the two nations.

“From defence and security to education and innovation, India–UK ties are reaching new dimensions,” he added.

UK Universities to Open Campuses in India

Highlighting the growing education ties, the Prime Minister announced that nine British universities are set to open campuses in India. “We have a very influential delegation of the UK education sector in India. Nine UK universities will open their campuses in India, and the University of Southampton has already started operations,” Modi said.

He described education as an emerging cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, expressing confidence that these new institutions would foster innovation and mutual understanding between the two nations.

“India’s dynamism and the UK’s expertise together make a unique synergy. Our cooperation is trustworthy. It is our clear commitment that we together will build a bright future for the people of both countries,” the Prime Minister added.

India Reiterates Commitment to Peace and Stability In Ukraine, Gaza

PM Modi also reiterated India’s support for peace in conflict regions including the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, and Ukraine. “On the issues of the Ukraine conflict and Gaza, India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy. In the Indo-Pacific region, we are committed to enhancing maritime security cooperation,” he stated.

He further stressed that India remains dedicated to resolving global crises through dialogue and upholding international stability.

Boost for Trade: India, UK Reposition JETCO Framework

In a significant economic step, India and the UK signed the Terms of Reference to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO). The agreement aims to strengthen trade cooperation and accelerate implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which was finalised in July 2025.

The trade pact provides duty-free access to 99 per cent of India’s exports to the UK, encompassing nearly the entire trade value. It covers labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, marine products, gems and jewellery, and toys, as well as fast-growing industries like engineering goods, chemicals, and auto components.

Following the leaders’ interaction, Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “Reinforcing our shared commitment to a strong and enduring partnership for the benefit of our two peoples. PM Narendra Modi and PM Keir Starmer.”

Keir Starmer’s First Visit as UK Prime Minister

Starmer, accompanied by a 125-member delegation comprising business leaders, entrepreneurs, and educationists, arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday for a two-day visit. This is his first official visit to India since assuming office.

Following the joint press briefing, PM Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “It was a delight to welcome my friend, PM Keir Starmer at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Being his first visit to India, it is surely a special occasion. The presence of the largest business delegation to India makes it even more special and illustrates the strong potential of India–UK ties.”

The visit comes two-and-a-half months after both nations signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) aimed at enhancing market access, reducing tariffs, and doubling bilateral trade by 2030.