United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday lauded India’s rapid economic growth and said that India was well on track to become the world's third-largest economy by 2028.

In what seemed a counter to US President Donald Trump's "dead economy" claim regarding India, Starmer asserted that everything he has seen since his arrival in Mumbai is "absolute proof that India is on track". He also expressed his government’s commitment to strengthening bilateral trade ties.

Speaking in Mumbai, Starmer said it was “significant” that the meeting was taking place in India’s economic and financial capital, given the country’s “remarkable growth story.”

"I want to congratulate the PM on his leadership, aiming to be the world's 3rd largest economy by 2028. Your vision of Viksit Bharat is to make it a completely developed country by 2047,” Starmer said.

“Everything I have seen since I have been here is absolute proof to me that you are on track to succeed in that. We want to be partners on that journey,” he added.

#WATCH | Mumbai: UK PM Keir Starmer says, "It is significant that we are meeting in Mumbai as India's economic and financial capital, because India's growth story is remarkable. I want to congratulate the PM on his leadership, aiming to be the world's 3rd largest economy by 2028.… pic.twitter.com/TMIRpigg36 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

Highlighting the potential of closer trade collaboration, the British Prime Minister said his visit was focused on “doubling down on the potential” of the proposed India-UK trade deal. “That’s why I have brought a record 126 British businesses with me to India this week,” Starmer noted.

Starmer’s remarks come amid ongoing negotiations between New Delhi and London for a comprehensive free trade agreement aimed at boosting economic cooperation and investment opportunities between the two nations.

The British leader landed in Mumbai on Wednesday morning on a two-day visit. He was accompanied by a delegation of 125 of the UK's most prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs, and educationists.