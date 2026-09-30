Uddhav Thackeray Objects To Congress' 'Go-It-Alone' Approach At INDIA Meet

Amid demands for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, leaders of the INDIA bloc held a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday. During the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray objected to what he described as the Congress' "go-it-alone" approach.

Thackeray joined the meeting through video conference and called for the INDIA bloc to launch a major joint agitation. He said all alliance partners should come together and take to the streets under the INDIA bloc banner.

Thackeray also objected to individual parties organising separate programmes. Referring to Maharashtra, he said it was not appropriate for the Congress to hold protests on its own.

Thackeray Calls For Joint INDIA Bloc Protest

Thackeray said the INDIA bloc should organise a large-scale movement against the Election Commission and the Narendra Modi government. He said such an effort would be effective only if all alliance partners participated together.

He also pointed out that the Shiv Sena (UBT) would hold a major protest against the Election Commission in Maharashtra on October 4.

The Congress had earlier directed its state units to organise protests following allegations concerning the functioning of the Election Commission. Demonstrations were subsequently held in different states.

The INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi focused primarily on the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge placed several demands before the opposition parties regarding changes to the electoral process.

Kharge called for the use of electoral rolls from before the SIR exercise in future elections and demanded voting through ballot papers instead of EVMs. He also sought the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar from office.

What Did Kharge Say About CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Kharge said Gyanesh Kumar should resign as Chief Election Commissioner and raised questions over the functioning of the Election Commission.

According to Kharge, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections 14 times over the past 10 months. He argued that these reported disagreements raised questions about the functioning and decision-making process of the poll panel.

The opposition has been seeking joint action over the SIR exercise and has also discussed a fresh motion seeking Kumar's removal.