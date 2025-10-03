Mumbai’s Shivaji Park came alive on Thursday as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray took to the stage for the party’s annual Dussehra rally. In a speech marked by sharp metaphors and pointed political commentary, Thackeray likened the BJP to an “amoeba”, describing it as a single-celled organism that multiplies and adapts at will.

“It spreads as it wants, forms alliances as it wants, and once the work is over, it shifts to another. It causes stomach-ache when it enters the body and disturbs peace when it enters society,” he said, striking a chord with Sena loyalists and using the platform his late father, Balasaheb Thackeray, had long established as the party’s ideological showcase.

ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release

Accusing Rivals Of Opportunism And Fake Hindutva

Taking aim at the BJP, RSS, and the breakaway Eknath Shinde faction, Thackeray accused them of promoting “fake Hindutva.” Using vivid imagery, he claimed his rivals had “stolen a donkey and dressed it in a tiger’s skin,” while the true Hindutva legacy remained with his faction. He dismissed Shinde’s group as “peetal," insisting that the “gold” of loyal Shiv Sainiks still supported him.

Thackeray also questioned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent comments on Hindutva, asking if the Sangh’s century-long project had borne “poisonous fruits of division.” He highlighted the contradictions he perceives in the BJP’s conduct, contrasting their domestic criticism of Muslim leaders with the Prime Minister’s diplomatic overtures toward Pakistan, including cricket diplomacy and shared meals with Nawaz Sharif.

Governance, Civic Polls, And Calls For Justice

Expanding his critique beyond ideology, Thackeray condemned the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk, warning that “fighting for justice is now treated as treason.” He also accused the BJP of ignoring flood-hit farmers in Maharashtra while diverting resources toward electoral battles elsewhere.

Looking ahead to the Mumbai civic polls, Thackeray cautioned that a BJP victory in the BMC would essentially mean “handing Mumbai to Adani.” He pledged to release a white paper detailing alleged irregularities under the current Mahayuti government, framing the upcoming elections as a test of accountability and governance.

Thackeray’s speech combined fiery rhetoric, political critique, and emotional appeal, reinforcing Shiv Sena’s stance on Hindutva, governance, and local issues just months before crucial municipal elections.