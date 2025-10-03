Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Geetanjali J Angmo, has moved the Supreme Court, challenging his detention and seeking his release.

The activist was detained following the September 24 violent protests in Leh as protestors seeking statehood for Ladakh clashed with cops. Wangchuk, who has been at the forefront of the statehood demands and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) by the Ladakh administration. He has been lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

Wangchuk's wife also reached out to President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday seeking her intervention for her husband's release. Alleging a "witch-hunt" against her husband, Wangchuk's wife wrote a three-page letter to the President, saying she is unaware of his condition.

“We request for an unconditional release of Wangchuk, a person who can never be a threat to anyone, leave alone his Nation. He has dedicated his life to serve the brave sons of soil of Ladakh and stands in solidarity with the Indian Army in defence of our great nation,” Angmo said in the representation forwarded through deputy commissioner, Leh.

She also called Wangchuk's detention "illegal" and said that she was informed about it by a station house officer. “I was also told the officer would explain to me my legal rights. Even that has not been done till today. I am shocked and devastated,” she said, adding that while being taken away, he was not even allowed to take his clothes. “I am not aware whether he has been given fresh clothes and basic amenities including medicines that he needs on a daily basis, especially after his fast of 15 days in September that has weakened him physically.”

Angmo further slammed the treatment as "deplorable" and questioned if it was a sin to fight against unchecked development activities in an ecologically fragile area of Ladakh. “To treat the son of the soil of Ladakh so shabbily is not just a sin but a strategic error for building strong borders with solidarity and peaceful coexistence,” she said, highlighting that the climate activist had been building shelters for the Army officers and jawans.