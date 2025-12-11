Two Kashmiri Men Arrested In Itanagar For Allegedly Spying On Army For Pakistani Handlers

Arunachal Pradesh Police have uncovered what they describe as a highly sensitive espionage operation after arresting two men from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district for allegedly spying on behalf of Pakistani handlers. The arrests, made on November 21, have set off an extensive investigation into a suspected intelligence-gathering network active across strategic locations in the Northeast.

Posing As Clothes Sellers, Duo Moved Through Key Army Zones

The first arrest took place in Ganga village, where police apprehended Nazir Ahmad Malik. Interrogation of Malik led officers to Sabir Ahmed Mir, who was subsequently picked up from Abotani Colony. Both men had reportedly been moving through several parts of Arunachal Pradesh posing as clothes vendors — a disguise that enabled them to circulate through remote, high-security areas without raising immediate suspicion.

Investigators say the pair travelled repeatedly to sensitive border districts such as Kibitho, Anini, and Tezu, allegedly collecting classified information on Army deployments and movement patterns, as reported by India Today.

Encrypted Channel Used To Share Intelligence

According to police, the two had been transmitting intelligence to Pakistan through Al Aqsa, an encrypted Telegram channel believed to be operated by their handlers across the border. Officials revealed that Malik was in direct contact with these handlers, receiving detailed instructions on what information to gather, reported News18. Their April arrival this year reportedly marked the beginning of a fresh round of covert operations based on new directives.

Nazir is said to have admitted during questioning that he had been recruited by Mir in exchange for money. Devices recovered from the duo contained links to the Al Aqsa channel and digital traces of the alleged information relay system.

UAPA Case Filed As Police Track Wider Network

A case has now been filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Senior police officials told India Today that additional suspects have already been identified, and more arrests could follow once investigators corroborate the new leads. They emphasised that the case remains in its early stages and requires careful handling due to its national security implications.

Authorities are coordinating with intelligence and police units across multiple states to dismantle the suspected network. Police have also appealed for public cooperation, especially from communities in remote areas where the accused had been operating.