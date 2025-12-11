Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTwo Kashmiri Men Arrested In Itanagar For Allegedly Spying On Army For Pakistani Handlers

Two Kashmiri Men Arrested In Itanagar For Allegedly Spying On Army For Pakistani Handlers

Two men from J&K were arrested in Itanagar for allegedly spying for Pakistani handlers, triggering a wider probe into a cross-border espionage network.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Arunachal Pradesh Police have uncovered what they describe as a highly sensitive espionage operation after arresting two men from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district for allegedly spying on behalf of Pakistani handlers. The arrests, made on November 21, have set off an extensive investigation into a suspected intelligence-gathering network active across strategic locations in the Northeast.

Posing As Clothes Sellers, Duo Moved Through Key Army Zones

The first arrest took place in Ganga village, where police apprehended Nazir Ahmad Malik. Interrogation of Malik led officers to Sabir Ahmed Mir, who was subsequently picked up from Abotani Colony. Both men had reportedly been moving through several parts of Arunachal Pradesh posing as clothes vendors — a disguise that enabled them to circulate through remote, high-security areas without raising immediate suspicion.

Investigators say the pair travelled repeatedly to sensitive border districts such as Kibitho, Anini, and Tezu, allegedly collecting classified information on Army deployments and movement patterns, as reported by India Today.

Encrypted Channel Used To Share Intelligence

According to police, the two had been transmitting intelligence to Pakistan through Al Aqsa, an encrypted Telegram channel believed to be operated by their handlers across the border. Officials revealed that Malik was in direct contact with these handlers, receiving detailed instructions on what information to gather, reported News18. Their April arrival this year reportedly marked the beginning of a fresh round of covert operations based on new directives.

Nazir is said to have admitted during questioning that he had been recruited by Mir in exchange for money. Devices recovered from the duo contained links to the Al Aqsa channel and digital traces of the alleged information relay system.

UAPA Case Filed As Police Track Wider Network

A case has now been filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Senior police officials told India Today that additional suspects have already been identified, and more arrests could follow once investigators corroborate the new leads. They emphasised that the case remains in its early stages and requires careful handling due to its national security implications.

Authorities are coordinating with intelligence and police units across multiple states to dismantle the suspected network. Police have also appealed for public cooperation, especially from communities in remote areas where the accused had been operating.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arunachal Pradesh Kashmir Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
News
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
World
Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ Explained: What It Means, Who Can Apply & The $1 Million Cost
Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ Explained: What It Means, Who Can Apply & The $1 Million Cost
Advertisement

Videos

Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Major Accident Update: 25 Dead in Club Fire; Management Held Responsible as Probe Intensifies
Delhi Car Blast: ED-ATS Uncover Suspected Terror Funding Network in Thane
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget