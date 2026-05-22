The BCI suspended his license due to serious allegations linked to his wife's death, including dowry death and cruelty, which affect the legal profession's dignity.
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Samarth Singh's Licence Gets Suspended By Bar Council
The High Court also issued notice on the state government’s application seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to his mother Giribala Singh, a former district judge.
- Bar Council suspends advocate's license over wife's death allegations.
- Advocate Samarth Singh facing dowry death and cruelty charges.
- Wife's family alleges domestic violence, harassment, seeks second autopsy.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended the licence of advocate Samarth Singh with immediate effect over allegations linked to the death of his wife, Twisha Sharma.
In its order, the BCI noted that an FIR had been registered against Singh in connection with alleged dowry death, cruelty and related offences. The council said the allegations were serious and affected “the dignity and public image of the legal profession.”
The BCI also stated that Singh was allegedly absconding and not cooperating with the investigation.
Samarth Singh Withdraws Anticipatory Bail Plea
Samarth Singh, a graduate of the National Law School of India University who enrolled as an advocate in 2018, had earlier withdrawn his anticipatory bail application before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
According to available information, Singh sought permission to surrender before the trial court.
The High Court also issued notice on the state government’s application seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to his mother Giribala Singh, a former district judge.
Twisha Sharma Found Dead In Bhopal
According to reports, Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old woman residing in Noida and a former Miss Pune winner, was found dead at her husband’s residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.
The couple had reportedly met through a dating app about five months ago.
Family Alleges Domestic Violence, Harassment
Twisha Sharma’s family accused her in-laws of persistent domestic violence and harassment.
The family had also sought a second postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of her death.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday allowed the petition seeking a second autopsy.
FIR Registered Against Husband And Mother-In-Law
The Katara Hills police registered an FIR against Samarth Singh and his mother on charges related to dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.
Before You Go
Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has the Bar Council of India suspended advocate Samarth Singh's license?
What are the allegations against Samarth Singh?
Samarth Singh is accused of dowry death, cruelty, and related offenses. He was also reportedly absconding and not cooperating with the investigation.
What is the status of Samarth Singh's anticipatory bail plea?
Samarth Singh withdrew his anticipatory bail plea before the Madhya Pradesh High Court and sought permission to surrender before the trial court.
Who is Twisha Sharma and what happened to her?
Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune winner, was found dead at her husband Samarth Singh's residence in Bhopal on May 12. Her family alleges domestic violence and harassment.
What action has been taken against Samarth Singh's mother?
An FIR has been registered against Samarth Singh's mother, a former district judge, on charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. The state government has also sought cancellation of her anticipatory bail.