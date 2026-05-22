Twisha Sharma Death Case: Samarth Singh's Licence Gets Suspended By Bar Council

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bar Council suspends advocate's license over wife's death allegations.

Advocate Samarth Singh facing dowry death and cruelty charges.

Wife's family alleges domestic violence, harassment, seeks second autopsy.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended the licence of advocate Samarth Singh with immediate effect over allegations linked to the death of his wife, Twisha Sharma.

In its order, the BCI noted that an FIR had been registered against Singh in connection with alleged dowry death, cruelty and related offences. The council said the allegations were serious and affected “the dignity and public image of the legal profession.”

The BCI also stated that Singh was allegedly absconding and not cooperating with the investigation.

Samarth Singh Withdraws Anticipatory Bail Plea

Samarth Singh, a graduate of the National Law School of India University who enrolled as an advocate in 2018, had earlier withdrawn his anticipatory bail application before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

According to available information, Singh sought permission to surrender before the trial court.

The High Court also issued notice on the state government’s application seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to his mother Giribala Singh, a former district judge.

Twisha Sharma Found Dead In Bhopal

According to reports, Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old woman residing in Noida and a former Miss Pune winner, was found dead at her husband’s residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.

The couple had reportedly met through a dating app about five months ago.

Family Alleges Domestic Violence, Harassment

Twisha Sharma’s family accused her in-laws of persistent domestic violence and harassment.

The family had also sought a second postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday allowed the petition seeking a second autopsy.

FIR Registered Against Husband And Mother-In-Law

The Katara Hills police registered an FIR against Samarth Singh and his mother on charges related to dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.