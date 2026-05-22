Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTwisha Sharma Death Case: Samarth Singh's Licence Gets Suspended By Bar Council

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Samarth Singh's Licence Gets Suspended By Bar Council

The High Court also issued notice on the state government’s application seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to his mother Giribala Singh, a former district judge.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 22 May 2026 09:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bar Council suspends advocate's license over wife's death allegations.
  • Advocate Samarth Singh facing dowry death and cruelty charges.
  • Wife's family alleges domestic violence, harassment, seeks second autopsy.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended the licence of advocate Samarth Singh with immediate effect over allegations linked to the death of his wife, Twisha Sharma.

In its order, the BCI noted that an FIR had been registered against Singh in connection with alleged dowry death, cruelty and related offences. The council said the allegations were serious and affected “the dignity and public image of the legal profession.”

The BCI also stated that Singh was allegedly absconding and not cooperating with the investigation.

Samarth Singh Withdraws Anticipatory Bail Plea

Samarth Singh, a graduate of the National Law School of India University who enrolled as an advocate in 2018, had earlier withdrawn his anticipatory bail application before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

According to available information, Singh sought permission to surrender before the trial court.

The High Court also issued notice on the state government’s application seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to his mother Giribala Singh, a former district judge.

Twisha Sharma Found Dead In Bhopal

According to reports, Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old woman residing in Noida and a former Miss Pune winner, was found dead at her husband’s residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.

The couple had reportedly met through a dating app about five months ago.

Family Alleges Domestic Violence, Harassment

Twisha Sharma’s family accused her in-laws of persistent domestic violence and harassment.

The family had also sought a second postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday allowed the petition seeking a second autopsy.

FIR Registered Against Husband And Mother-In-Law

The Katara Hills police registered an FIR against Samarth Singh and his mother on charges related to dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Before You Go

Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Bar Council of India suspended advocate Samarth Singh's license?

The BCI suspended his license due to serious allegations linked to his wife's death, including dowry death and cruelty, which affect the legal profession's dignity.

What are the allegations against Samarth Singh?

Samarth Singh is accused of dowry death, cruelty, and related offenses. He was also reportedly absconding and not cooperating with the investigation.

What is the status of Samarth Singh's anticipatory bail plea?

Samarth Singh withdrew his anticipatory bail plea before the Madhya Pradesh High Court and sought permission to surrender before the trial court.

Who is Twisha Sharma and what happened to her?

Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune winner, was found dead at her husband Samarth Singh's residence in Bhopal on May 12. Her family alleges domestic violence and harassment.

What action has been taken against Samarth Singh's mother?

An FIR has been registered against Samarth Singh's mother, a former district judge, on charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. The state government has also sought cancellation of her anticipatory bail.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 May 2026 09:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bar Council Breaking News ABP Live Twisha Sharma Case Samarth Singh Licence Suspended
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Samarth Singh's Licence Gets Suspended By Bar Council
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Samarth Singh's Licence Gets Suspended By Bar Council
India
OPINION | Beyond The Meme: What Cockroach Janata Party Reveals About GenZ’s Political Revolt
OPINION | Beyond The Meme: What Cockroach Janata Party Reveals About GenZ’s Political Revolt
India
NEET-UG 2026: CBI Arrests Alleged Mastermind Manisha Havaldar For Physics Paper Leak
NEET-UG 2026: CBI Arrests Alleged Mastermind Manisha Havaldar For Physics Paper Leak
India
‘We Are Scared’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s Parents Fear His Arrest
‘We Are Scared’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s Parents Fear His Arrest
Advertisement

Videos

Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws
Heatwave crisis: Severe heat dome grips North India as temperatures soar up to 48°C
Law and order situation: Lucknow fort dispute escalates between Pasi and Muslim communities
Twisha Case: High Court to Hear Samar Singh’s Anticipatory Bail Plea at 2:30 PM
Major Break in Twisha Death Case: Madhya Pradesh Government Recommends CBI Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rama Krishna Sreepada
Rama Krishna Sreepada
India's Next Cyber Threat Won't Be Hacked. It Will Be Engineered
Opinion
Embed widget