'Heart Shattered': Vijay Breaks Silence On TVK Rally Stampede Tragedy That Killed 33 In Karur

In a first reaction after a stampede in Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) claimed at least 33 lives and left around 60 others injured. Vijay expressed profound sorrow over the incident. In his post, he said that he was experiencing indescribable pain and his sorrow cannot be express in words.

The tragedy unfolded on Saturday evening in Karur, shortly after Vijay took the stage to address a massive crowd. Chaos erupted at the rally site as the densely packed audience began to panic, reportedly following an announcement about a missing child. The lack of adequate crowd control and emergency response measures further worsened the situation, leading to a deadly crush.

Vijay, visibly shaken during the incident, tried to calm the crowd from atop his campaign vehicle, urging people to stay seated and even throwing water bottles to those in distress. Despite his efforts, the situation spiraled out of control, forcing him to cut short his speech.

Vijay Expresses Grief On Social Media

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Vijay expressed profound sorrow over the incident. In his post, he wrote: “My heart is shattered. I am in unbearable pain and grief that words cannot capture. I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those being treated in hospitals.”

The emotional message has been widely shared, with supporters and citizens reacting to the tragedy with grief and concern.