Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTurkey, Azerbaijan See Dip In Indian Tourists Post Operation Sindoor

Turkey, Azerbaijan See Dip In Indian Tourists Post Operation Sindoor

The downturn followed both nations’ support for Pakistan during the four-day military standoff in May, triggering widespread calls in India to boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian tourist traffic to Turkey and Azerbaijan has sharply declined following the military confrontation between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, a report has revealed. Among the two nations, Azerbaijan has been hit the hardest.

Baku witnessed a 56% drop in Indian visitors between May and August, while Turkey saw a 33.3% decline, as per the report by The Indian Express. Tourism is a major economic sector for both countries, which had previously seen growing numbers of Indian travellers due to increasing flight connectivity and rising popularity as vacation destinations.

Indians' Call To Boycott Turkey, Azerbaijan

The downturn followed both nations’ support for Pakistan during the four-day military standoff in May, triggering widespread calls in India to boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan. Travel portals reported a steep decline in bookings and a surge in cancellations soon after Operation Sindoor.

Leading travel service providers, including MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, Ixigo, and Cox & Kings, advised against non-essential travel to these destinations. MakeMyTrip noted that bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkey had fallen by 60%, while cancellations surged by 250% during the same period. “In solidarity with our nation and out of deep respect for our armed forces, we strongly support this sentiment and advise against all non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey,” the company said on May 14.

Azerbaijan Tourism Board data corroborated the decline, showing that while Indian arrivals had grown 33% year-on-year from January to April, numbers plummeted by nearly 56% in the following four months. Between May and August, Indian tourists visiting Azerbaijan fell to around 44,000 from nearly 100,000 during the same period in 2024.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Turkey Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Tourists India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
World
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget