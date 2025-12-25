Top Maoist Leader Ganesh Uike Killed In Odisha Gunfight; Three Others Dead

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTop Maoist Leader Ganesh Uike Killed In Odisha Gunfight; Three Others Dead

Senior CPI(Maoist) leader Ganesh Uike, carrying a Rs 1.1 crore bounty, was among four Maoists killed in an encounter with security forces in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 01:59 PM (IST)

Bhubaneswar, Dec 25 (PTI) Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike was among four red rebels killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Thursday, police said.

CPI(Maoist) central committee member Uike, who carried a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head, was the chief of the banned outfit in Odisha, a senior officer heading anti-Naxal operations in the state said.

The gun-battle took place in a forest in Chakapad police station area, he said.

"Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight. One of them was identified as 69-year-old Ganesh Uike, who is also known by his aliases Pakka Hanumantu, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru and Rupa. He was a native of Pullemala village under Chendur mandal in Telangana's Nalgonda district," he said.

The identity of the other three Naxals, including two women, was yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

