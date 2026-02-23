Toll Rules 2026: Big Update That Could Affect Your Daily Travel

If your home is located within 20 kilometres of a toll plaza, you may not need to pay toll tax each time you cross that plaza, but certain conditions apply, and you must prove your local residence to benefit from the concession. Under National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rules, residents living within a 20 km radius of a toll plaza can claim an exemption or concession on toll charges for travel on that specific stretch of highway.

To qualify, vehicle owners must submit proof of local residence, such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID or electricity bill, at the toll plaza. Once verified, the concession is applied to their vehicle via FASTag or an authorised pass.

This provision aims to offer relief to people who cross toll plazas frequently for daily work, education or other regular activities and would otherwise incur recurring toll costs. It forms part of broader efforts to ease travel expenses for local commuters.

Monthly Pass Option & Who Gets Toll-Free Travel

Another facility available to eligible residents is a monthly pass for unlimited travel at the toll plaza they are linked to. Typically, this pass can be purchased for around Rs 340 per month, and covers unlimited entries and exits through that toll plaza during the pass period. Applicants usually need to submit documents including registration certificates, address proof and a FASTag linked to their vehicle.

It is important to note that this convenient pass option generally applies only to non-commercial private vehicles and is specific to a single toll plaza. Commercial vehicles are usually not eligible for this monthly pass concession.

In addition to local residents, certain official and emergency vehicles-such as state and central government vehicles, police cars, ambulances, fire brigade units, army, navy, air force and disaster response vehicles-are already exempt from toll charges for operational reasons. Two-wheelers and pedestrians are also not charged toll fees on most national highways, because they do not require FASTag and impose lower loads on the road infrastructure.

