Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTirupati Laddu Scam: Over 20 Crore Laddus Made Using Spurious Ghee Between 2019–24, Says TTD

Tirupati Laddu Scam: Over 20 Crore Laddus Made Using Spurious Ghee Between 2019–24, Says TTD

CBI’s probe into the Tirumala laddu adulteration case reveals over 20 crore prasadam laddus were made with spurious ghee between 2019 and 2024.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 06:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation has uncovered staggering details in the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case, a scandal that has shocked devotees across the country. The inquiry has revealed that nearly 20.1 crore laddus out of the 48.76 crore prepared between 2019 and 2024 were made using substandard or adulterated ghee, a discovery that has caused deep distress among millions of worshippers. According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman B.R. Naidu, these laddus were consumed by around 11 crore pilgrims during their visit to the Sri Venkateswara temple.

What makes the revelation even more disquieting is that the laddu is not merely food — it is sacred prasadam. The scale of adulteration has therefore struck at the core of religious trust and the temple administration’s credibility.

Supply Of Spurious Ghee Traced To Uttarakhand Firm

The case first came under scrutiny last year when irregularities in ghee quality surfaced, prompting a closer examination. Investigations have since shown that approximately 68 lakh kilograms of adulterated ghee, valued at around Rs 250 crore, were supplied by Bhole Baba Dairy of Uttarakhand and a network of shell companies linked to it, as per a report on NDTV. The ghee was allegedly diluted with palm oil, palm kernel oil and other inferior ingredients.

Officials have stated that even laddus distributed to VVIPs cannot be distinguished from those given to regular devotees, making it impossible to identify who may have unknowingly received the adulterated prasadam.

Former TTD Officials Questioned By SIT

In the course of the investigation, the SIT questioned former TTD chairman and YSRCP MP Y.V. Subba Reddy for nearly eight hours. When confronted with lab reports pointing to adulterated ghee, he reportedly said the findings “were never placed before him” and that procurement decisions were made based on recommendations from the technical committee, as per reports. His former assistant, Chinna Appanna, has been arrested in connection with the case. Former Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy has also been interrogated.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 06:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tirupati
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
India
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Dubai Airshow Videos On YouTube
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Videos On YouTube
India
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: University Guard Reveals About Dr. Umar's Secret Explosive Experiments
Delhi Car Blast: Security Forces Conducted Search Operation In Samba After Pakistani Drones Spotted
Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget