Tirupati Laddu Scam: Over 20 Crore Laddus Made Using Spurious Ghee Between 2019–24, Says TTD

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation has uncovered staggering details in the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case, a scandal that has shocked devotees across the country. The inquiry has revealed that nearly 20.1 crore laddus out of the 48.76 crore prepared between 2019 and 2024 were made using substandard or adulterated ghee, a discovery that has caused deep distress among millions of worshippers. According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman B.R. Naidu, these laddus were consumed by around 11 crore pilgrims during their visit to the Sri Venkateswara temple.

What makes the revelation even more disquieting is that the laddu is not merely food — it is sacred prasadam. The scale of adulteration has therefore struck at the core of religious trust and the temple administration’s credibility.

Supply Of Spurious Ghee Traced To Uttarakhand Firm

The case first came under scrutiny last year when irregularities in ghee quality surfaced, prompting a closer examination. Investigations have since shown that approximately 68 lakh kilograms of adulterated ghee, valued at around Rs 250 crore, were supplied by Bhole Baba Dairy of Uttarakhand and a network of shell companies linked to it, as per a report on NDTV. The ghee was allegedly diluted with palm oil, palm kernel oil and other inferior ingredients.

Officials have stated that even laddus distributed to VVIPs cannot be distinguished from those given to regular devotees, making it impossible to identify who may have unknowingly received the adulterated prasadam.

Former TTD Officials Questioned By SIT

In the course of the investigation, the SIT questioned former TTD chairman and YSRCP MP Y.V. Subba Reddy for nearly eight hours. When confronted with lab reports pointing to adulterated ghee, he reportedly said the findings “were never placed before him” and that procurement decisions were made based on recommendations from the technical committee, as per reports. His former assistant, Chinna Appanna, has been arrested in connection with the case. Former Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy has also been interrogated.