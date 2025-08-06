Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaThree Killed, One Injured As Car Plunges Into Pabbar River In Shimla

Three Killed, One Injured As Car Plunges Into Pabbar River In Shimla

In Himachal Pradesh, a car accident near Chirgaon resulted in three fatalities and one injury. The vehicle plunged into the Pabbar river late Tuesday night after the driver lost control.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 01:12 PM (IST)

In a tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district, at least three people lost their lives and one sustained injuries after their car fell into the Pabbar river late Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Accident Near Chirgaon

The incident occurred around midnight near Chirgaon, when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into the river.

Rescue Operation

A rescue operation was swiftly launched, and authorities managed to recover the bodies from the river. The injured person is currently undergoing treatment, police confirmed.

 

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shimla Car Accident HIMACHAL PRADESH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Unique Fusion of Kuchipudi Dance and Hindustani Music Enchants Delhi Audience | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget