Three Killed, One Injured As Car Plunges Into Pabbar River In Shimla
In Himachal Pradesh, a car accident near Chirgaon resulted in three fatalities and one injury. The vehicle plunged into the Pabbar river late Tuesday night after the driver lost control.
In a tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district, at least three people lost their lives and one sustained injuries after their car fell into the Pabbar river late Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.
Accident Near Chirgaon
The incident occurred around midnight near Chirgaon, when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into the river.
Rescue Operation
A rescue operation was swiftly launched, and authorities managed to recover the bodies from the river. The injured person is currently undergoing treatment, police confirmed.
