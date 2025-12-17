Brown University Shooting: New FBI Footage Shows Suspected Shooter Surveying Campus

US authorities have stepped up efforts to identify the gunman behind the deadly Brown University shooting, releasing a newly compiled timeline video and a clearer image of the suspect. The intensified push comes after investigators freed a previously detained “person of interest,” leaving the case without a confirmed suspect even as pressure mounts from a shaken campus community and the wider public.

FBI Releases New Visual Evidence

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday made public a detailed timeline video designed to trace the suspect’s movements before the shooting. Alongside it, investigators released a sharper image believed to show the man responsible, hoping the visuals will prompt new leads from the public, as per a report on NDTV.

To accelerate the search, the FBI has announced a reward of $50,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s identification and arrest. Law enforcement teams continue to scour Providence neighborhoods near Brown University, searching homes, yards, alleys, and even dumpsters for discarded evidence. Authorities have repeatedly urged anyone with information — no matter how small — to contact either the FBI or Providence Police.

ENHANCED VIDEO: We are releasing an enhanced video of the person of interest in the Brown University incident. Footage was captured on the East Side of Providence on Saturday afternoon before the incident.



Please share widely and contact the official tip line if you have… pic.twitter.com/mewBSflOiO — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 16, 2025

Surveillance Footage Raises New Questions

Providence police have also circulated surveillance footage showing a masked individual walking through a residential area close to Brown’s campus on Saturday afternoon, around two hours before the shooting. The person is seen wearing a black beanie, a green jacket, and black gloves.

Providence Police Chief Oscar L. Perez said investigators believe the individual was “casing the area,” suggesting the attack may have been planned in advance, as per Guardian. Officials are now asking residents and businesses to recheck security camera recordings from the surrounding streets for any additional sightings that could help map the suspect’s route.

Investigation Under Scrutiny

The shooting occurred during the university’s final examination period, killing two students and injuring nine others. Early descriptions portrayed the shooter as stocky, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and dressed in dark clothing.

Although police detained one individual on Sunday, he was later released, a development that drew criticism after FBI Director Kash Patel was accused of prematurely indicating that the case had been resolved. Investigators have since received nearly 200 tips, though none have yet led to a breakthrough.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha defended the pace and direction of the investigation, calling for patience as authorities work methodically to identify the suspect and determine a motive.

Campus Safety In The Spotlight

The attack has ignited fresh concerns about campus security, including the absence of surveillance cameras and limited secure locking systems in some university buildings. In response, Brown University has boosted public safety staffing, tightened access to facilities, and reviewed emergency protocols.

With a student population of nearly 11,000, Brown University — one of America’s oldest and most prestigious institutions — remains on edge as the manhunt continues, underscoring broader national anxieties over campus violence and public safety.