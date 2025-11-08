Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'This Is Not The Time For Lantern': Yogi Adityanath Slams Mahagathbandhan In Bihar; Hails PM Modi, CM Nitish

‘This Is Not The Time For Lantern’: Yogi Adityanath Slams Mahagathbandhan In Bihar; Hails PM Modi, CM Nitish

Yogi Adityanath says “this is not the time for lantern”, lauding Nitish and PM Modi for Bihar’s progress, as PM Modi hits out at the RJD-Congress alliance during Bihar election rallies.

By : ANI | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
West Champaran (Bihar) [India], November 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stated that Bihar has made significant progress in developing a strong foundation for good governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is an auspicious day today. India's national song, Vande Mataram, has completed 150 years... You must have seen the jungle raj in Bihar. Those who have seen the jungle raj, hooliganism, corruption, and anarchy in Bihar before 2005, I appeal to them to tell their present generation about it. This is not the time for the lantern. Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and the vision of PM Modi, Bihar has moved forward to build a strong foundation of good governance in LED lighting....," CM Yogi said at a rally here.

The UP CM was campagining in the Dhaka assembly constituency of East Champaran, Bihar, to campaign.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sounding the poll bugle in Bihar's Aurangabad on Friday, took a sarcastic jab at the Opposition's 'rift-ridden' Mahagathbandhan alliance, claiming that the Congress "does not have faith" in its ally RJD's manifesto, which he said was "a packet of lies".

"Even the Congress does not have faith in their (RJD) promises. Congress does not even talk about the RJD's manifesto. Bihar has also rejected RJD's package of lies," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Aurangabad.

Speculation has been rife over an alleged rift in the Mahagathbandhan. While the alliance partners, including Congress have denied such claims, PM Modi had earlier claimed that the RJD "forcefully" took the Chief Ministerial post from Congress despite the latter's objections during the negotiation phase during the election preparations.

"The voters of Bihar trust Narendra-Nitish's track record and support our strong intentions. It is confirmed from the first phase of the polls, 'Phir ek baar, NDA sarkar... Bihar mein phir se sushasan Sarkar," PM Modi said.

"Bihar trusts BJP-NDA, because the NDA got Bihar out of jungle raaj. Bihar believes that the NDA will make sure the state is developed. That is why Bihar believes in NDA's Sankalp Patra," he said.

On November 6, voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts and recorded a voter turnout of 64.5 per cent. The second phase of assembly polls is set to be held on November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

In the second phase, 122 seats in 20 districts will go to the polls and subsequently conclude polling for the Bihar elections. Districts including Aurangabad, Jahanabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Purnia and others will be included in the second phase. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
Bihar Elections Narendra Modi NITISH KUMAR 'Narendra Modi'
