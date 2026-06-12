Akhilesh Yadav alleges that the BJP is weakening democratic institutions and manipulating the electoral process. He claims they use tactics like delimitation and women's reservation for political gain.
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‘There Will Be No Elections’: Akhilesh Yadav Alleges BJP Plot Ahead Of 2027
Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was introducing delimitation along with women's reservation with a specific political objective.
- Samajwadi Party chief alleged BJP weakens democracy, manipulates elections.
- Yadav criticised BJP's political tactics and failed development.
- He also slammed the Modi government for historic high prices.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Akhilesh Yadav's main accusation against the BJP?
What are Akhilesh Yadav's concerns regarding development in western Uttar Pradesh?
Yadav stated that Kasganj and Etah have been left behind in development. He added that farmers are unhappy, and common people are troubled by inflation, indicating the
What did Akhilesh Yadav say about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath?
Yadav took a swipe at Yogi Adityanath, stating that the Chief Minister himself had no identity before 2017, despite claiming Uttar Pradesh had none before then.
What issues does Akhilesh Yadav highlight regarding the Narendra Modi government's 12-year record?
Yadav criticized the BJP's 12-year record, highlighting historically high prices for diesel-petrol, fertilizers, cooking gas, and commercial cylinders. He implied these rising prices are their main
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