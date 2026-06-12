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HomeNewsIndia‘There Will Be No Elections’: Akhilesh Yadav Alleges BJP Plot Ahead Of 2027

‘There Will Be No Elections’: Akhilesh Yadav Alleges BJP Plot Ahead Of 2027

Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was introducing delimitation along with women's reservation with a specific political objective.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samajwadi Party chief alleged BJP weakens democracy, manipulates elections.
  • Yadav criticised BJP's political tactics and failed development.
  • He also slammed the Modi government for historic high prices.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the BJP was weakening democratic institutions and warned that if what he described as "plunder" and "dishonesty" seen in West Bengal and Bihar were repeated in Uttar Pradesh, "there would never be an election in the future."

Speaking to the media in Kasganj, Yadav accused the BJP of manipulating the electoral process and claimed the party was seeking to reshape political representation through delimitation and women's reservation.

Targets BJP Over Delimitation, Women's Reservation

Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was introducing delimitation along with women's reservation with a specific political objective.

"They want to create Lok Sabhas that opposition leaders cannot win. They want to create Lok Sabhas according to their own wishes," he said.

The SP chief linked these concerns to what he described as broader attempts to influence future electoral outcomes.

‘Double-Engine Government Has Gone Up In Smoke’

Highlighting development issues in western Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said the Samajwadi Party had always worked for the development of Kasganj and Etah.

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"Today, if you compare, Etah and Kasganj have been left behind in development. The farmers here are unhappy. The common people are troubled by inflation. The double-engine government has gone up in smoke before development can reach Etah and Kasganj," he said.

He added that the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) family was fully prepared to remove the BJP from power.

‘Chief Minister Had No Identity Before 2017’

Referring to the caste census debate, Yadav said even the BJP had now accepted the demand.

Taking a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "I often hear the Chief Minister say that Uttar Pradesh had no identity before 2017. The truth is that the Chief Minister had no identity before 2017. He may not have even visited Kasganj before 2017. He may not have even visited Etah before 2017. Those who gained recognition after 2017 are saying that Uttar Pradesh had no identity."

Criticism Over Inflation And Centre’s 12-Year Record

Commenting on the Narendra Modi government's completion of 12 years at the Centre, Yadav attacked the BJP over rising prices.

"Their achievement of 12 years is that diesel-petrol, fertilizers, cooking gas and commercial cylinders are being sold at historic prices," he said.

‘2027 Elections Are About Saving Democracy’

Addressing party workers at the Samajwadi Party's state headquarters in Lucknow a day earlier, Yadav accused the BJP of damaging the sanctity of democracy and undermining citizens' rights.

"The BJP government has plunged Uttar Pradesh into the dark with rampant corruption," he said, alleging that women and girls were being humiliated daily and that public welfare had been neglected.

He claimed that paper leaks were disrupting examinations and alleged that colleges and universities were increasing fees in a manner that made education less accessible to poorer students.

"Having failed on all fronts, the BJP may now conspire to win elections through fake means," Yadav said, urging party workers to remain vigilant because "whatever the BJP does is fake."

Calling the 2027 Assembly election a fight to protect democratic values, he said, "The public trusts the Samajwadi Party and our preparations are complete."

Yadav concluded by asserting that only the Samajwadi Party could save Uttar Pradesh, adding that the PDA community was prepared for change and needed to unite to defeat the BJP and remove it from power.

ALSO READ: India Summons US Envoy Again After Third Attack In Four Days On Ship Carrying Indian Crew

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Akhilesh Yadav's main accusation against the BJP?

Akhilesh Yadav alleges that the BJP is weakening democratic institutions and manipulating the electoral process. He claims they use tactics like delimitation and women's reservation for political gain.

What are Akhilesh Yadav's concerns regarding development in western Uttar Pradesh?

Yadav stated that Kasganj and Etah have been left behind in development. He added that farmers are unhappy, and common people are troubled by inflation, indicating the

What did Akhilesh Yadav say about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath?

Yadav took a swipe at Yogi Adityanath, stating that the Chief Minister himself had no identity before 2017, despite claiming Uttar Pradesh had none before then.

What issues does Akhilesh Yadav highlight regarding the Narendra Modi government's 12-year record?

Yadav criticized the BJP's 12-year record, highlighting historically high prices for diesel-petrol, fertilizers, cooking gas, and commercial cylinders. He implied these rising prices are their main

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samajwadi Party BJP Delimitation Samajwadi Party AKhilesh Yadav Akhilesh Yadav Alleges There Will Be No Elections In Future No Elections In Future
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