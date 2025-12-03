Telangana Rising 2047: Revanth Reddy Unveils Bold Two-Decade Roadmap Ahead Of Global Summit

The Telangana government is gearing up to host Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 on December 8 and 9 at Hyderabad’s futuristic ‘Future City’ campus. Far beyond a standard investment meet, the summit is designed as a strategic platform to map out the state’s economic and developmental trajectory for the next two decades.

At the heart of this effort is a comprehensive blueprint—Telangana Rising-2047, a long-term vision document aimed at making the state a dominant economic force by the time India marks 100 years of independence.

Vision Document Charts $3 Trillion Goal

The centrepiece of the summit is the Telangana Rising-2047 Vision Document, which outlines how the state plans to evolve into a $3 trillion (₹250 lakh crore) economy by 2047.



Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who conceptualised this initiative, sees the program as the foundation for sustained, long-term economic expansion. The document details sectoral targets, major reforms and a phased development strategy that positions Telangana among the most competitive global markets.

Global Investments, Jobs Take Centre Stage

One of the primary goals of the summit is to bring global corporations, industry leaders and investors to Telangana. The government is particularly highlighting opportunities in Manufacturing, IT & Emerging Tech, Life Sciences, Aerospace, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

The expectation is twofold: A sharp rise in large-scale investments from multinational companies. The creation of thousands of quality jobs for local youth, significantly reducing unemployment and improving living standards.

Officials say the state aims to position itself as a preferred investment destination by pairing robust industrial infrastructure with strong policy stability.

Strengthening Telangana’s Global Brand Identity

Another major thrust of the summit is to elevate Telangana’s international brand image. The state government wants Telangana to be perceived as one of the world’s most reliable, pro-industry investment destinations.

Sources indicate that several business-friendly reforms—especially those enhancing the state’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking—are expected to be announced at the summit. These measures are likely to encourage higher inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) and build long-term confidence among international stakeholders.

Launching Vision 2047 Before Global Leaders

By unveiling the Vision-2047 roadmap before global economists, policymakers and foreign delegates, the state hopes to demonstrate its preparedness and determination. Presenting such an ambitious plan in the presence of international media is expected to boost investor trust.

This, officials say, is not merely a policy announcement, but a strong signal that Telangana has a realistic, measurable and time-bound plan for economic self-reliance.

Balanced Regional Development Beyond Hyderabad

A major highlight of the summit is the government’s emphasis on inclusive development. Plans will be presented to expand IT parks, industry clusters and infrastructure projects into second-tier cities such as Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam.

The objective is to decentralise growth, reduce migration pressures on Hyderabad, and ensure that rural and semi-urban regions benefit equally from the state’s economic transformation.

A Pivotal Step for Telangana’s Future

The Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 is being projected as a defining moment for the state—a launchpad for long-term investments, job creation, infrastructure upgrades and global partnerships.

For the Revanth Reddy government, this summit is not just an event—it is the beginning of a new era aimed at placing Telangana firmly on the global economic map.